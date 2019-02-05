Resident Evil 2, except DMX plays whenever Mr. X shows up

If there's one thing I know about Mr. X, it's that he's gon' give it to ya. "It" being a giant murder fist in your face, in Capcom's new Resident Evil 2. Armed with that knowledge, the video above seems almost inevitable, but I'm still very glad it exists. Yes, I do believe DMX's X Gon' Give It To Ya really should play every time Mr. X enters a room.

Consider: When DMX raps "Knock knock, open up the door, it's real," is it not the perfect intro for Mr. X ducking to fit his enormous bulk through a door?

Is the repeated uttering of "He gon' give it to ya" not both factually true and also pretty scary when a giant man is patiently following you with murderous intent? He knows he's gon' give it to ya; it's only a matter of time.

And look, I don't know anything about Mr. X's personal history, but I hope we can agree that when DMX raps "I've been doing this for nineteen years / Wanna fight me? Fight these tears," it really adds depth to his character. Is he crying because he murders? Because he can do nothing but murder? Did he once have greater dreams than this?

What I'm saying is, this is a funny Youtube video, but it really should be a mod. I'd install it in a heartbeat. (Also, if you missed it, Mr. X is a full-on meme now).