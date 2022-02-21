Megami Tensei spinoff Soul Hackers 2 is coming to Steam at release

Audio player loading…

The ever-popular Shin Megami Tensei series of games has a new spinoff coming, Soul Hackers 2. The JRPG will hit Steam and a bunch of consoles on August 26, 2022. It'll follow the story of a war between two factions of devil summoners, the Yagaratsu and the Phantom Society, and two supernatural beings that enter the human world to intervene in that war to avert an apocalypse.

Taking a tack more like the main-line Shin Megami Tensei games rather than Soul Hackers 1 or Persona, it's a classic turn-based RPG that does still maintain the All-Out Attack feature from the Persona series.

"In a war between devil summoners, it's up to Ringo and her team to decrypt destiny and save the world from apocalypse!," says the official description.

Weirdly enough, Soul Hackers 2 is a sequel to Devil Summoner: Soul Hackers, a 1997 release for the Sega Saturn that was re-released in 2013 for the Nintendo 3DS.

You can check out a bit more on the Soul Hackers 2 website.