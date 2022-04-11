Japanese company calls its gaming bed setup the 'forbidden layout'

Audio player loading…

Japanese gaming furniture company Bauhutte wants you to eat, breathe and evidently, sleep videogames with its electric gaming bed (spotted by Gizmodo) which is according to the company, "a forbidden layout for such self-degrading gamers."

The electric gaming bed is just part of Bauhutte's furniture ecosystem dubbed the 'Ultimate Gaming Space,' which includes a motorized bed, a desk with a place to mount your monitors overhead, a mini-fridge, clothes rack, and even a floating arm for your tablet in case you needed more screen in your face. You know, everything a "self-degrading" gamer needs.

Last year, we covered Bauhutte's other gaming bed setup (opens in new tab) and thought to ourselves, "Well, there's no topping this." Then they went ahead and added motors and ample storage for what appears to be a product called "Gaming Noodles."

The BGB-100FA electric bed is adjusted by two motors that change the position of your back, legs, and feet. If you have ever seen a hospital bed or those beds advertised on TV super late at night, you'll know what it is. The bed fits neatly under the BHD-1200BD Bed Desk so that, when you wake up, you can raise the bed to a seated position and get to work or gaming without having to get up.

According to the Japanese government's Housing and Land Survey, the average livable space of an apartment in Tokyo is approximately 65.9 sqm (709 sq ft), with an average livable space of 41 sqm (441 sq ft). For context, your average Brooklyn apartment is about 707 square feet with a livable space of 351 sq ft. That's not a lot of room, especially for those who work from home. So why not officially consolidate your working, gaming, eating, and sleeping spaces into one elite gaming/lifestyle/bedtime station?

Just by its look, this electric gaming bed doesn't seem to be the most ergonomic product out there—it doesn't look comfortable on the lower back, at least.

Now it's easy to dismiss Bauhutte's gaming bed. I wouldn't blame you, it has a bed layout on the website called just 'Anime' and describes the origin story of the bed as "Supreme Corrupted Life with Bed as a Base for Living."

Obviously, the company aims to be self-deprecating, but it's kind of a cool set of products for anybody with super limited space or who experiences limited mobility. (At least, if it's at all comfortable.) The bed and mattress cost around $670, and the bed desk only runs about $200, though it seems like these products are only available in Japan.



I strongly recommend going down the Bauhutte Amazon page rabbit hole to find other incredible products like the sofa chair, desk tent, or this hoodie that has a place for your cat to sleep. Incredible.