Elden Ring crafting guide

Like many open-world games, Elden Ring has crafting. You're going to want to know how to make your own Elden Ring weapons, poison darts, and snacks for Torrent on the road, after all. And thankfully, getting into crafting is pretty simple. All you're going to need is an Elden Ring Crafting Kit and then the various Cookbooks dotted around the world. Your trusty steed won't want for anything ever again when you're done.

First, get used to picking up materials wherever you see them. From the very beginning of the game, you're going to see lots of flowers, mushrooms, and odd shiny objects to pick up. Get in the habit of picking up everything you see: you never know what you may need later on. 

This guide shows all the Elden Ring Cookbooks I've found so far and their locations. I'll be updating this list as we discover more. 

Getting a Crafting Kit

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

How to get a Crafting Kit in Elden Ring

You can do this really early on. After exiting the Cave of Knowledge, you'll find The First Step Site of Grace. Travel north and you'll see a dilapidated building, containing the Church of Elleh. Here you'll find the very first merchant of the game, who offers the kit for 300 runes. You should also purchase the Nomadic Warrior's and the Missionary Cookbooks. 

How to craft

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

How to craft in Elden Ring 

Head into your menu and you'll find an "Item Crafting" option. You can create items on the go. Handy. 

The Elden Ring Cookbook locations we've found so far

Nomadic Warrior

(Image credit: FromSoftware / Bandai Namco)

Elden Ring Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks 

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant

  • Bone Arrow
  • Bone Arrow (Fletched)
  • Bone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 2: Church of Elleh merchant

  • Glowstone
  • Invigorating Cured Meat
  • Invigorating White Cured Meat

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 3: Saintsbridge merchant

  • Pickled Turtle Neck
  • Poisonbone Arrow
  • Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)
  • Poisonbone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 4: On a corpse in Mistwood, near the Siofra River Well

  • Fetid Pot
  • Roped Fetif Pot

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 6: Fort Haight, in a chest in a room at the top of the main stairs

  • Blood Grease
  • Drawstring Blood Grease
  • Bloodborne Arrow
  • Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)
  • Bloodbone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 7: Just north of the Stormveil Castle entrance is a broken bridge, on a corpse at the end of it

  • Soft Cotton
  • Stanching Boluses
  • Rainbow Stone Arrow

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 11: Liurnia Lake Shore Merchant 

  • Crystal Dart
  • Spellproof Dried Liver
  • Shattershard Arrow

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 14: Smouldering Church Site of Grace

  • Poison Pot
  • Roped Poison Pot
  • Poisonbone Dart

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 15: Mechant outside of Caelid Castle gates

  • Rotbone Arrow
  • Rotbone Arrow (Fletched)
  • Rotbone Bolt

Missionary

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

 Elden Ring Missionary Cookbooks 

 Missionary's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant

  • Holy Water Pot
  • Roped Holy Water Pot

Missionary's Cookbook 3: Smouldering Church Site of Grace

  • Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot

Glintstone Craftman

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

 Elden Ring Glintstone Craftman's Cookbooks 

Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 1: In Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace (in a northwest graveyard), dropped by a noble

  • Cuckoo Glintstone

Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 2: TBA

  • Freezing Grease

Fevor

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

 Elden Ring Fevor's Cookbooks 

Fevor's Cookbook 1: TBA

  • Sleep Pot

Armorer

(Image credit: Bandai Namco / FromSoftware)

Elden Ring Armorer's Cookbooks

Armorer's Cookbook 1: In a camp southeast of Gatefront Ruins

  • Fire Grease
  • Drawstring Fire Grease
  • Fireproof Dried Liver

Armorer's Cookbook 2: Coastal Cave merchant

  • Firebone Arrow
  • Firebone Arrow (Fletched)
  • Firebone Bolt
  • Neutralizing Boluses

Armorer's Cookbook 3: Merchant southeast of Mistwood Ruins

  • Exalted Flesh

Armorer's Cookbook 4: TBA

  • Redmane Fire Pot

Armorer's Cookbook 5: TBA

  • Immunizing Cured Meat
  • Immunizing White Cured Meat

Armorer's Cookbook 7: TBA

  • Giantsflame Fire Pot
