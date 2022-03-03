Elden Ring crafting guide

Like many open-world games, Elden Ring has crafting. You're going to want to know how to make your own Elden Ring weapons, poison darts, and snacks for Torrent on the road, after all. And thankfully, getting into crafting is pretty simple. All you're going to need is an Elden Ring Crafting Kit and then the various Cookbooks dotted around the world. Your trusty steed won't want for anything ever again when you're done.

First, get used to picking up materials wherever you see them. From the very beginning of the game, you're going to see lots of flowers, mushrooms, and odd shiny objects to pick up. Get in the habit of picking up everything you see: you never know what you may need later on.

This guide shows all the Elden Ring Cookbooks I've found so far and their locations. I'll be updating this list as we discover more.

Getting a Crafting Kit

How to get a Crafting Kit in Elden Ring

You can do this really early on. After exiting the Cave of Knowledge, you'll find The First Step Site of Grace. Travel north and you'll see a dilapidated building, containing the Church of Elleh. Here you'll find the very first merchant of the game, who offers the kit for 300 runes. You should also purchase the Nomadic Warrior's and the Missionary Cookbooks.

How to craft

How to craft in Elden Ring

Head into your menu and you'll find an "Item Crafting" option. You can create items on the go. Handy.

The Elden Ring Cookbook locations we've found so far

Nomadic Warrior

Elden Ring Nomadic Warrior Cookbooks

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant

Bone Arrow

Bone Arrow (Fletched)

Bone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 2: Church of Elleh merchant

Glowstone

Invigorating Cured Meat

Invigorating White Cured Meat

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 3: Saintsbridge merchant

Pickled Turtle Neck

Poisonbone Arrow

Poisonbone Arrow (Fletched)

Poisonbone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 4: On a corpse in Mistwood, near the Siofra River Well

Fetid Pot

Roped Fetif Pot

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 6: Fort Haight, in a chest in a room at the top of the main stairs

Blood Grease

Drawstring Blood Grease

Bloodborne Arrow

Bloodbone Arrow (Fletched)

Bloodbone Bolt

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 7: Just north of the Stormveil Castle entrance is a broken bridge, on a corpse at the end of it

Soft Cotton

Stanching Boluses

Rainbow Stone Arrow

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 11: Liurnia Lake Shore Merchant

Crystal Dart

Spellproof Dried Liver

Shattershard Arrow

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 14: Smouldering Church Site of Grace

Poison Pot

Roped Poison Pot

Poisonbone Dart

Nomadic Warrior's Cookbook 15: Mechant outside of Caelid Castle gates

Rotbone Arrow

Rotbone Arrow (Fletched)

Rotbone Bolt

Missionary

Elden Ring Missionary Cookbooks

Missionary's Cookbook 1: Church of Elleh merchant

Holy Water Pot

Roped Holy Water Pot

Missionary's Cookbook 3: Smouldering Church Site of Grace

Silver-Pickled Fowl Foot

Glintstone Craftman

Elden Ring Glintstone Craftman's Cookbooks

Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 1: In Schoolhouse Classroom Site of Grace (in a northwest graveyard), dropped by a noble

Cuckoo Glintstone

Glintstone Craftman's Cookbook 2: TBA

Freezing Grease

Fevor

Elden Ring Fevor's Cookbooks

Fevor's Cookbook 1: TBA

Sleep Pot

Armorer

Elden Ring Armorer's Cookbooks

Armorer's Cookbook 1: In a camp southeast of Gatefront Ruins

Fire Grease

Drawstring Fire Grease

Fireproof Dried Liver

Armorer's Cookbook 2: Coastal Cave merchant

Firebone Arrow

Firebone Arrow (Fletched)

Firebone Bolt

Neutralizing Boluses

Armorer's Cookbook 3: Merchant southeast of Mistwood Ruins

Exalted Flesh

Armorer's Cookbook 4: TBA

Redmane Fire Pot

Armorer's Cookbook 5: TBA

Immunizing Cured Meat

Immunizing White Cured Meat

Armorer's Cookbook 7: TBA