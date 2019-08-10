Capcom expands testing of unannounced Resident Evil game

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom has ramped up testing on a new, unannounced Resident Evil game, inviting select players in the US to try the game in New York or Los Angeles next month.

Last week, the developer invited members of the Resident Evil Ambassador program in Japan to test the new game—this week, it sent a similar email to members of the US program, asking them to "try out a new game in early development". The tests will be carried out in Los Angeles on September 20 or 21, and in New York on September 23 or 24.

Capcom will only select a "few applicants" for the test, and players will not be compensated for their time, nor have their travel costs paid.

We don't know whether this is Resident Evil 8, or another remake, or perhaps a spin-off. Capcom hasn't said much about the future of the series, other than it wants to "explore" more remakes.

The tests in Japan are earlier in September—keep your eyes peeled for more news around that time.