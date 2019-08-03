Capcom asks select fans to test new Resident Evil game

(Image credit: Capcom)

A new Resident Evil game is in the works and a select group of fans will test it next month, according to a Capcom email sent to members of the Resident Evil Ambassadors program in Japan.

The email, shared and translated by Resident Evil site Biohaze, says series developer Capcom Division 1 is "recruiting testers for a game that’s in development", and that the test will occur on either September 8 or 9.

It's not known whether the test is for Resident Evil 8, or a remake of an existing game, or perhaps a spin-off. Capcom hasn't announced what it's doing next with the series, although it said in August that it wants to "explore" more remakes. The success, and brilliance, of the Resident Evil 2 Remake will surely encourage them further.

