Capcom plans to 'explore' more remakes following Resident Evil 2

Everything we know about the Resident Evil 2 remake so far suggests it comes with a darker tone. Samuel reckons game remakes shouldn't be afraid to change the classics—and it seems Capcom plans to mix up more oldies still, assuming this 'un makes a good return.

As detailed in its latest financial report (via the Resi subreddit), Capcom describes the RE2 remake as one of its "major consumer releases for this fiscal year" and that it expects it to fall into the "million-seller class of titles". The developer then speaks to the game's popularity at this year's E3, before turning its attention to the future.

"Regarding remakes and re-releases of titles in our back catalog," says Capcom, "we expect to explore these further with a variety of properties as a part of our strategy to utilize our library of IP."

Capcom then explores the Resident Evil 2 remake itself: "While the base story and setting did exist, we have made the most of our cutting-edge game development environment to re-create the content, and are developing it with a budget appropriate for a Resident Evil title targeting the global market."

Even with these changes, the original's "ridiculous" giant alligator fight remains in tact this time round. Here's five minutes of the RE2 remake in motion: