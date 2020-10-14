The best Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

There are Prime Day gaming laptop deals all over the web right and, shhh, right now the best one isn't even on Amazon itself. Best Buy is offering quite of few great laptops on sale. They are even offering price matching and extending their holiday return period until January 16th in case you were getting a system as a gift.



One of the best stand-out deals we've seen has been on Razer Blade 15 gaming laptops deal the RTX 2070 GPUs along with some scary good budget laptops for under $500.



You can also check out our current selection of Amazon Prime Day deals from the tasty offers on assorted goodies, from TVs to peripherals, and Prime Day gaming monitors, but if you want to stay mobile we've seen some pretty impressive gaming laptop deals too.

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals (Image credit: Future) Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming laptop deals

2. Office laptop deals

You might be concerned that the new Nvidia RTX 3080 launch would instantly render the RTX 20-series obsolete, and while that's almost true from a desktop GPU point of view, on the gaming laptop side it's not so cut and dried. With the Nvidia RTX 20-series Super cards only launching this year I wouldn't expect RTX 30-series mobile GPUs until well into 2021.

Yet there are certain to be discounted gaming laptops as last-gen processors from Intel get phased out ahead of the upcoming 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake launch, and Rocket Lake next year.

We've also added a bunch of non-gaming laptops to the pile too. Because sometimes you just want a svelte little notebook to take on the road, while your hulking great desktop monster takes care of gaming at home.

Amazon Prime Day gaming laptop deals

Razer Blade Stealth 13 | GTX 1650 Ti | $1,799.99 $1,499.99 at Amazon The Stealth 13 is a true gaming ultrabook, packing in an Ice Lake mobile CPU and a discrete GTX 1650 TI GPU, into a svelte 13.3-inch package. You also get 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 120Hz display model is actually $100 cheaper than the 60Hz config right now. View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Base | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,599.99 $1,299.99 at Amazon If you can't quite stretch to the higher spec beasts, then the Base Model still delivers quite a punch. The 1080p screen runs at 144Hz, you get 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD in the mix too.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced | RTX 2070 Super | $2,599.99 $1,999.99 at Amazon This is the best gaming laptop you can buy right now, and with $500 off, that's a great price. This version rocks a blazing fast 300Hz display and comes with an 8-core/ 16-thread CPU at its heart.View Deal

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | RTX 2070 Super | $2,199.99 $1,869 at Amazon There's a lot of laptop here to love. The Scar 15 is a great little chassis; it's not too chunky and cools the RTX 2070 Super well. You also get a 10th Gen Intel Core i7, 1TB NVMe SSD, and 16GB DDR4 RAM. LOW STOCKView Deal

Asus ROG Strix G | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,299 $899 at Newegg

A great chassis combined with the top-end GTX 16-series GPU makes for quite the happy gamer. You also get a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i5 9300H CPU, and 8GB of DDR4—with space for another stick of RAM down the line.View Deal

Lenovo Legion Y740 | GTX 1660 Ti | $1,719.99 $1,169.99 at Newegg

Now back in stock, this more powerful Lenovo laptop has 32% off, and with 16GB RAM and a 1TB HDD to complement the Core i7 and GTX 1660 Ti combo that's been packed in here, no wonder it's going so fast.View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad L340 | GTX 1650 | $899 $799 at Microsoft.com The quad-core/eight-thread Intel CPU is backed by a discrete Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD, for 1080p gaming on the go.View Deal

Lenovo Legion 5 | GTX 1650 Ti | $1,149 $899 at Microsoft.com For a little more than the IdeaPad you can pick up the GTX 1650 Ti, which has faster GDDR6 memory. The Legion5 also comes with a 6-core/12-thread CPU and a 512GB SSD.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | RTX 2060 | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy This is a more affordable version of the model we reviewed earlier this year. It is a fast laptop out of the box with a potent CPU and GPU combo, and should you decide to double up the RAM by adding another 8GB stick, you'd still have spent well below the normal selling price. BACK IN STOCK SOONView Deal

Asus TUF Gaming A15 | GTX 1650 Ti | $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy If you're after a cheap gaming laptop you could do a lot worse than this affordable Asus. The chassis is smart, and you get a decent Core i5 CPU, a PCIe SSD, an 8GB DDR4 RAM too. BACK IN STOCK SOONView Deal

Acer Nitro 5 | $708 at Amazon This one just keeps changing in price (sometimes up, sometimes down). For now just over $700 you get a 1080p IPS display, a quad-core/eight-thread Intel CPU, and a discrete GPU that will give you decent HD gaming chops on the go. LOW STOCKView Deal

HP Laptop 17t | $899 $729 at HP Configured with an Nvidia MX 330 GPU, 256GB SSD, and a 17-inch 1080p IPS screen, this cheap laptop will happily give you lower-spec gaming on the go.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day laptop deals

Evoo Ultra Thin | $239 $199 at Microsoft.com Okay, so it's not strictly a gaming laptop, but this chuck-in-the-bag machine will mean you don't have to lug your 15-inch RTX-powered beast into school or the office.View Deal

Acer Aspire 1 | $499 $399 at Amazon There's a lot to like about this cheap college laptop; there's the 10-hour battery life, Microsoft 365 Personal, and that price. It's not going to be playing Baldur's Gate 3, but hey, shouldn't you be working?View Deal

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 | $999 $778.99 at Amazon Thin and light, and with a Core i5 CPU, 128GB SSD, and 8GB RAM, this skinny Surface Laptop 2 config will slip in a bag and makes for a quality on-the-go machine. LOW STOCKView Deal

Apple MacBook Air | $999 $899.99 at Amazon Sure, you ain't going to be gaming on it, and it ain't no PC, but Apple sure does make a nice shiny device to do boring word-y things on.View Deal