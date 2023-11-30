Fill out a quick PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted survey for a chance to win this sweet Assassin's Creed-themed gaming PC

How are you liking PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted? Wait, don't say your answer out loud: we won't be able to hear it. Instead, consider filling out the brief survey linked below. It'll only take a few minutes, and one lucky survey-taker will win the powerful Assassin's Creed-themed gaming PC pictured above, which features an Intel Core i9 14900K CPU and Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU.

There's more info about the PC and contest rules below, but first things first, here's the link to the survey:

The survey can be filled out until 10 am PST on December 4, and the optional prize draw is entered by submitting your email address at the end of the survey. You must be a US or UK resident and be at least 18 years old to be eligible to win. More terms and conditions here.

Now to the prize. We've got something pretty special to give to one winner: A custom Assassin's Creed-themed gaming PC built by Blue Horse Studios. Behold:

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Here's what's inside this one-of-a-kind gaming machine:

Intel Core i9 14900K CPU

Nvidia GeForce 4070 GPU (Asus ROG Strix)

32GB RAM (2x16GB Patriot Viper DDR5)

1TB SSD (Patriot Viper VP4300 Lite)

Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard

Asus ROG Ryujin III 360 ARGB cooler

Asus ROG 850G PSU

Phanteks Eclipse P600S Grey case with custom art

With these specs, the winner is getting a powerful gaming PC that sits between our recommended mid-range and high-end builds, and will comfortably handle any modern game thrown at it. And most importantly, it has a window so you can see all the cool RGB lights inside it. We know what PC gamers care about.

Good luck!

If you didn't catch PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted on November 30, you can watch it here. (And then come back and tell us what you thought!)