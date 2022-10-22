Today's Wordle 490 answer and hint: Saturday, October 22

Audio player loading…

No matter what sort of Wordle advice you're after, from general hints and tips to a clue designed to nudge you in the right direction, or even the answer to the October 22 (490) puzzle on a plate, you'll find all that and plenty more on this very page.

Somehow everything fell perfectly into place for today's Wordle. I just happened to have the right combination of confirmed greens and ignorable greys to make the right answer the one word that really popped out at me.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Saturday, October 22

The word you're looking for today is another way of describing a pitch or any other sort of lengthy but swiftly delivered speech designed to win someone over or persuade the listener.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 490 answer?

Weekends should start with wins. The answer to the October 22 (490) Wordle is SPIEL.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

October 21: GROVE

GROVE October 20: DENIM

DENIM October 19: QUIRK

QUIRK October 18: EXIST

EXIST October 17: STEIN

STEIN October 16: SPADE

SPADE October 15: CATCH

CATCH October 14: FLOOR

FLOOR October 13: EQUAL

EQUAL October 12: IONIC

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.