Today's Wordle 467 answer and hint: Thursday, September 29

If you need some help with the September 29 (467) Wordle then you've found the right place. You'll find the answer to today's puzzle just a short distance away, and if you'd like to read more general help designed to improve your daily puzzling then you'll find all the tips and tricks you need here too.

I uncovered a good selection of early yellows today—which actually made pinning down the answer to this one quite difficult. Seeing four greens flip over with one grey at the end, twice, was a nerve-wracking experience.

Wordle hint

Today's Wordle: A hint for Thursday, September 29

You definitely don't want today's word to happen to you. This term's used to describe an injury, one caused by contact with extremely hot liquids or steam. There's just one vowel to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Wordle answer

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 467 answer?

Not sure? Then let me help. The answer to the September 29 (467) Wordle is SCALD.

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 28: USURP

USURP September 27: SOGGY

SOGGY September 26: BRISK

BRISK September 25: ADMIT

ADMIT September 24: GRATE

GRATE September 23: GLORY

GLORY September 22: SAINT

SAINT September 21: RECAP

RECAP September 20: ALIKE

ALIKE September 19: TRICE

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word (opens in new tab) like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips (opens in new tab), and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.