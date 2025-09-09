The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits expansion adds Custom Venues, Imaginary Friends, and ambitious new getaways

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits is the game's next expansion and the third big update to drop in 2025, making it a particularly busy year for the series as it celebrates its 25th anniversary. Thanks to a steady trickle of updates through the Sims 4 blog, store listings, and the reveal trailer, we know plenty about what adventures await in Gibbi Point.

Fortunately, the wait between now and the next Sims 4 update won't be very long. Until then, I'm rounding up every detail I can find on the Adventure Awaits expansion and keeping this up-to-date as we count down the days to a new Sims getaway.

When is the Sims 4 Adventure Awaits release date? The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits launches on October 2, 2025. EA's storefront also notes the specific time the expansion goes live at 12 pm CDT. That's 10 am PDT / 1 pm EDT / 6 pm BST / or 3 am on October 3, 2025 AEST. Adventure Awaits will cost $40/£35 when it launches on Steam, Epic Games, and the EA App.

The first Sims 4 Adventure Awaits trailer takes a tour through Gibbi Point, mostly focused on the expanded childhood content. New activities and systems flesh out younger Sims more, giving them games to play, formative moments, and what I'm assuming is our first look at Imaginary Friends.

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits gameplay trailer isn't quite ready to make its debut yet, but EA already has a placeholder up on YouTube counting down to its premiere on September 10, 2025.

The Sims 4 Adventure Awaits gameplay features

Adventure Awaits in the new Sims 4 Getaway System While I wasn't super keen on the fairies or some additions to existing systems in Enchanted by Nature, I did love the actual nature bits. I like taking my Sims out and about anywhere with more lush sightseeing and less concrete, and it sounds like EA is on the same wavelength as Adventure Awaits adds the Getaway System to The Sims 4. The EA announcement blog didn't get too in the weeds on how it works, but we do know the next Sims 4 world, Gibbi Point, adds a unique 'getaway' for Sims to visit in each of its three neighborhoods. There's also a Getaway Planner that comes into play somehow, giving you a way to plan an itinerary for the trip.

Gibbi Point adds three new neighbours to The Sims 4 The Adventure Awaits expansion adds three new neighborhoods for your Sims to explore: Wanderwood Wilds, Crystal Valley, and Jellyfish Junction. Each location is tied to the new Getaway System, and EA's announcement blog highlights destination-specific activities and landmarks available in the new locations.

Wanderwood Wilds seems geared toward those of us who desire more greenery as it's "laced with forest trails, erupting geysers and a whisper of mystery." The neighborhood's getaway whisks you off to Camp Gibbi Gibbi, where your Sims can fish and share campfire stories.

Crystal Valley is "where sparkling rock formations ignite the imagination," so I'm assuming it's the location with more of those mountainous outcroppings in the reveal trailer. It's also where you can visit the Love Highland retreat for a more romantic getaway.

Jellyfish Junction is the most distinct locale in the expansion's early footage thanks to all the glowing critters inspiring its namesake. EA describes it as "a waterfront wonderland with a glistening lagoon," and a good place for your Sims to recharge at the Revive & Thrive getaway.

Choose your own adventure with Custom Venues Adventure Awaits also adds Custom Venues so you can make your own getaway. Even without too many specifics on how it all works, it's easily what I'm most eager to try. EA's reveal blog at least notes you can build and decorate customized destinations to your liking, along with crafting your own rules and activities for the trip. The expansion seems to really push the idea that you can curate your visit away from home—a big deal when you consider how strict Sims 4 outings historically felt. A few examples EA uses include designing your own space and rules for a reality dating show, or crafting a beachfront hangout that serves smoothies during the day and transforms into a dance club at night. What if I want both?

More Adventure Awaits expansion features We don't know everything on the way in Adventure Awaits just yet, but here are a few more noteworthy additions coming with the expansion: