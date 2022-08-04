The Future Games Show is coming to Gamescom 2022

Audio player loading…

Gamescom 2022 is less than three weeks away, and as an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Even if you can't fly out to Germany on a whim, there are plenty of awesome digital showcases going ahead to peep from the comfort of your own home. One of them is the forever fantastic Future Games Show, put together by our sister site GamesRadar.

Partnering with Mana Interactive, the Future Games Show at Gamescom will have around 50 games to show off. There'll be appearances from Team 17, 505 Games, Prime Matter, Ravenscourt and a whole lot more. There's a little bit of everything at this show—world premieres, developer interviews and some exclusive scoops for games on PC and beyond. Whether you're into big blockbusters or cosy indies, there's bound to be something you'll enjoy.

While the hosts haven't been revealed yet, previous Future Games Shows have seen the likes of Ashly Burch, Nolan North, David Hayter and the unofficial PC Gamer mascot—Geralt of Rivia's Doug Cockle—take to the stage, so I'm sure we're in for a treat.

The Future Games Show at Gamescom kicks off on Wednesday, August 24 at 11 AM PDT / 2 PM EDT / 7 PM BST / 8 PM CEST. You can catch the show on GamesRadar's Twitter (opens in new tab), Facebook (opens in new tab), YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) or on the GamesRadar+ (opens in new tab) website. If you're a streamer, you can apply to become an official partner (opens in new tab) of the show. While anyone can co-stream the show for free, official partners will receive a special asset pack. Also, don't forget to follow the show's Twitter page (opens in new tab) for updates on hosts and other goodies.