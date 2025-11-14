If you're anything like me, you're probably done with AI being forced into Windows. Well, turns out AI in Windows isn't done with you, as the Windows president has big plans to make your OS even more bloated.

Pavan Davuluri, the president of Windows and devices at Microsoft, recently took to X to share their feelings on the future of the OS (as spotted by Tom's Hardware). "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS, connecting devices, cloud, and AI to unlock intelligent productivity and secure work anywhere."

If that phrase reads to you like someone has thrown a dart at a board filled with LinkedIn buzzwords, you're not alone. Effectively, an agentic AI is one that can run autonomously, without the need to check back in on each step of the process.

If you ask a standard non-agentic AI to make you a poem, it can. If you ask that same AI to set up supply chains, adjusting stock and employees in real-time, based on information fed to it, it can't do it .

So, in this sense, Windows as an agentic AI is one that is designed to run automations daily to lighten the productivity load. However, I can't help but wonder who wants that out of their OS?

Many productivity apps already have systems to do this kind of work, and this means the likes of Copilot will only be getting a bigger seat to reign over your PC from.

This is all before mentioning that not all Windows users will even care about greater efficiency and more productivity. If I want to boot up my PC to play a quick game of Arc Raiders, or take my time with a long game of Arc Raiders, I don't know what good AI will really do for me. And, frankly, AI implementation has served to be a mild nuisance in Windows.

Windows turning over a new agentic leaf is certainly not helped by the fact that Windows has been in a weird spot recently. Windows 10 has finally met the end of its OS life; it's becoming harder to set up without an internet connection, and bugs are still aplenty.

But what's the alternative? I'll admit I'm a little put off by the learning curve of using (and actually understanding) Linux, but the powers that one can summon due to sheer AI-based annoyance certainly should not be overlooked.