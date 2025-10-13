Masters of timing, Microsoft: Just one day from Windows 10 EOL and apparently the official Media Creation Tool isn't working

It's approximately *checks watch* one day until Windows 10 ostensibly gets the chop, so it's a good job the Media Creation Tool is available for people to use to install Windows 11 and- oh, it's not available? Welp, I guess that's that, then. Kidding: If you've left it to the final minute to get upgraded, you can still use Rufus to make the installation media.

But yes, according to ComputerBase, there are reports of many Windows 10 users that are currently unable to use the Microsoft Media Creation Tool to make Windows 11 installation media. Which is probably the default method that most people will turn to to install Windows 11 if they've been hanging on to the previous OS until now.

According to a Microsoft blog post (via BetaNews), "The Windows 11 media creation tool version 26100.6584, released September 29, 2025, might not work as expected when used on Windows 10 devices. The media creation tool might close unexpectedly, displaying no error message."

The first thing to note is that, if you're panicking, take a breather because you should still be able to continue using Windows 10 after tomorrow—you're not going to immediately lose all your data or anything like that. You can keep using the OS, you just won't receive any updates for it, which can pose a security risk over time.

If you're running into this issue, you can use Rufus to make the Windows 11 media. Just download the Windows 11 iso file, boot Rufus, and select the iso to install onto a memory stick that's plugged into your computer.

This method also has the benefit of giving you more options to disable certain Windows 11 features, including TPM requirements that might prevent some older hardware from installing it.

If you've still yet to upgrade, I'd encourage you not to worry too much, as I've found Windows 11 to be perfectly usable. Although I miss the Windows 10 era and all it represented, there's little to get up in arms about over Windows 11. There are some quirks that weren't present in Windows 10, but the transition should be relatively painless. Well, once you've managed to actually get the installation media onto that memory stick, that is.