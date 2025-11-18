A few days ago we reported that the president of Windows and devices at Microsoft said "Windows is evolving into an agentic OS." We weren't sure exactly what that meant, though, apart from Windows having some kind of AI functionality baked in that can run autonomously. Well, ponder no more because a new support document explains, and it looks like the changes are already rolling out to Insiders.

The support document explains (via Windows Central) that such "agentic features" include an "experimental feature" called Copilot Actions that allows AI to interact with local files: "With Copilot Actions you have an active digital collaborator that can carry out complex tasks for you to enhance efficiency and productivity."

The agentic AI will be able to work in what Microsoft calls an "agent workspace", a "separate, contained space in Windows where you can grant agents access to your apps and files so they can complete tasks for you in the background while you continue to use your device."

This workspace, distinct from your own user account space, "establishes clear boundaries between agent activity and your own, enabling scoped authorization and runtime isolation."

Unlike what we saw from Microsoft's previous big AI feature, Recall, Windows as an agentive playground for AI seems to be hitting quite quickly. Microsoft explains that Copilot Actions is already "gradually rolling out to Insiders worldwide" in a Copilot app update via the Microsoft Store.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft gives some examples of what you might use this for: "Whether you need a hand sorting through your recent vacation photos, organizing your Downloads folder, converting your files, or need to extract info from a PDF, Copilot Actions can do the heavy lifting for you based on the context of what’s on your PC."

As for how well it will perform those tasks? We'll just have to wait and see.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There is also, of course, the question of privacy. It can be disconcerting to think about an AI agent having access to your personal files, but Microsoft says its "commitment is to include robust security and privacy controls that empower customers to explore their potential confidently with the support of clear guidance and appropriate guardrails driven by these goals."

On the privacy front—somewhat distinct from the security front—Microsoft seems to mainly refer to its Privacy Report and Responsible AI Standard, saying Windows will "help agents adhere" to the commitments outlined in these.

While it seems like Microsoft is committed to making the agents transparent and only giving them access to what you explicitly tell them they can access—perhaps learning from the whole Recall debacle—it seems less clear if or how information gleaned from the files you do give them access to will be used.

Will any of this information be used for AI training? Will it be anonymised? It will be interesting to see exactly what limitations Microsoft puts on this new agentic AI.