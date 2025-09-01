Team Cherry confirms Silksong price and launch times—it's definitely $20, and it won't be releasing at the stroke of midnight on Thursday

Last week Gamestop appeared to reveal the price of Hollow Knight Silksong, listing $20 for the Nintendo Switch 2 version. While some suspected it was a placeholder price, it turns out the retailer was right: Team Cherry has confirmed a $20 price for Hollow Knight Silksong, alongside specific launch times for its September 4 arrival.

These are the prices for Hollow Knight Silksong in the US, EU countries, and Japan. We probably won't get info about other regions, including the UK, Australia, and Canada, until launch.

USD: $19.99

$19.99 EUR: €19.99

€19.99 JPY: ¥2300

As Wes pointed out last week, this is pretty much the same price as the original Hollow Knight, after you factor in inflation. Many assumed Team Cherry would raise the price on this hugely anticipated sequel—many wouldn't bat an eyelid at paying double that price—but they're sticking to their guns (and it's also hitting Xbox Game Pass on day one, if you have that).

These are the release times for Hollow Knight Silksong on September 4, according to timezones:

PT: 7am

7am ET: 10am

10am CEST: 4pm

4pm BST: 3pm

3pm JST: 11pm

11pm AEST: 12am (Friday September 5)

For myself and many others—including some extremely dedicated YouTubers—it probably feels a little unreal that Silksong is almost upon us. It certainly doesn't feel unreal to the droves of games that have shifted their release date to escape the blast, though games released last week probably struggled too: the original Hollow Knight's all-time Steam peak was easily beaten on Friday.

