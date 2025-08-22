Everyone's heading back to Hollow Knight for one last go before Silksong comes out—the game's all-time Steam peak is rising as I write this headline
Ah, shaa, here we go again.
Are you ready for Hollow Knight: Silksong? Well, by my count, about 22,941 players are desperate for another fix of Team Cherry's work, a number that'll continue to rise over the intervening minutes of me sitting down and writing this article.
Per SteamDB, Hollow Knight: Silksong's release date of September 4 has driven swarms of players to the original game; either to get that sweet, sweet hit of nostalgia, or just to panic-finish it so they have the foggiest clue about what's going on in the sequel.
After all, Hollow Knight takes after metroidvania and souls games—metroidvanias in that it has a large, sprawling 2D world with a lot of backtracking, and souls games in that it has (alongside bonfire-style benches and an emphasis on difficulty) a kinda obtuse story that's fuelled many-a-video essayist. I can imagine anyone not brushed up on their Hallownest lore might want to cream a study session or two in before the sequel.
I've just refreshed the page after writing that paragraph, by the way. The all-time peak is now 23,129.
Anyway, it's not too surprising—two weeks is actually the perfect amount of time to knock out a new Hollow Knight playthrough if you've got a 9-5 job. Dipping onto Steam, my playtime reaches around 43 hours, which includes mucking about with its various DLCs. Who knows, I might knock out another 40—I'm hankering for some bug action myself.
As are 23,503 people, now, by the way. Just refreshed the page, it's showing no signs of stopping.
If a substantial number of those players are new, and not just nostalgia-hounds, this'll be a nice windfall for Team Cherry—giving its devs another big ol' window with which to have a great time drawing bugs and not bothering anybody. And based on our impressions, whatever the studio's cooking up next will be well worth the wait, too. Also, the all-time peak's now 23,819. We're going to the moon, baby.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
👉Check out our list of guides👈
1. Best gaming laptop: Razer Blade 16
2. Best gaming PC: HP Omen 35L
3. Best handheld gaming PC: Lenovo Legion Go S SteamOS ed.
4. Best mini PC: Minisforum AtomMan G7 PT
5. Best VR headset: Meta Quest 3
Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.