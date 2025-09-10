Steam mega-update ends our long national game-sorting nightmare, adds CPU temp measuring, and a gajillion other bullet points

Of the many challenges facing our home, the good ship planet Earth, surely none is greater than the fact our Steam libraries won't organise themselves properly. If you own the Assassin's Creed or Yakuza games, you know what I'm talking about: Steam's rigid alphabetisation of your library means that series are presented out of order. For instance, Yakuza Kiwami (which is Yakuza 1) comes after Yakuza 6, and Assassin's Creed Odyssey comes before AC Origins.

Psychological torture. But our long national nightmare is over: as of September 9th's Steam mega-update, the client has a new feature to put an end to it. "Added a Customization tab to game properties," read the patch notes. "The Customization tab allows users to view and set custom artwork for the game and set a custom sort title that will be used instead of the actual title when sorting games in the library."

In other words, you can now set what is effectively a hidden name for all your games that Steam will use to sort them. So I could label the 12 Assassin's Creed games in my library as Assassin's Creed 1 through 12 to have them display in proper release order*, but the display names of the games themselves in my library wouldn't change—they'd still be called Odyssey, Origins, and what-have-you.

Look, I don't doubt that a lot of you don't see the big deal here, but for a certain kind of deeply unwell person, this is the biggest thing to happen all year.

Fevered convolutions of my brain aside, the September 9 Steam update brings a lot more changes than just the game-ordering stuff. That Steam performance overlay CPU temp measurer (the one that needs a kernel-mode driver on Windows to work, which you can opt out of) is now out of beta, for instance. So too is the fix that makes the performance overlay not get stumped by DLSS frame-gen.

It's beautiful. (Image credit: Valve / Ubisoft)

That aside, shoutout to everyone who can now filter their private games into dynamic collections or filtered views in their library. Now you can better organise all those games you're deeply ashamed of (Deus Ex: The Fall and whatnot, I assume). You can find a full list of changes below; I've bolded the stuff that leaps out to me as worth caring about.

*Well, kind of. Steam's done this in a weird way. Labelling a game 'Assassin's Creed 10' will slot it in after 'Assassin's Creed 1,' because I guess Steam is reading that as 'Assassin's Creed One-Zero'. I don't know why it works like this, but I fixed it by relabelling 10 to 91. Computers!

Accessibility

Added an accessibility settings menu to desktop mode. It includes features such as: High Contrast mode, Reduced motion settings, UI Scale controls.

Added accessibility annotations to many UI components.

In-Game Overlay

Fixed fonts and UI in the overlay being somewhat fuzzy, aligned unevenly, or appearing over anti-aliased for users with Display Scale (DPI) > 100%.

Implement DPI scaling of Performance Monitor display (if you have > 100% display scale, your size will change on update and you may need to adjust it again, this should be a one time inconvenience).

Fixed a case where DLSS vs game FPS numbers could be incorrect in some games loading DLSS modules.

Fixed some cases where numeric labels in the Performance Monitor display could cut off their last digit when drawing.

Fixed Performance Monitor hot-key changes while in-game not immediately taking effect.

Performance improvement for Vulkan overlay rendering (most obvious when Performance Monitor FPS chart rendering).

Performance improvement for Open GL overlay rendering in games using the Open GL shader pipeline (again most obvious when Performance Monitor FPS chart rendering, this fix doesn't impact old games using the Open GL fixed function pipeline).

Performance monitor and general overlay rendering performance significantly improved in some D3D12 titles that are at times CPU bound and use high async rendering.

Fixed Performance Monitor rendering on macOS if certain fonts are not available.

Performance monitor FPS numbers improved to not overcount by 1 frame in certain vsync or frame rate capped scenarios.

Performance Monitor now supports CPU temperature on Windows and Linux, on Windows this requires a kernel mode driver, and there is an option to disable if you don't want that. The driver is only installed and running when Performance Monitor is visible at full CPU detail levels and only if you don't disable the driver in the In-Game settings.

Adjusted Performance Monitor GPU Utilization measurement on Windows+NVIDIA GPUs to closer match some other tools. This will again shift the number to match task manager less, but match some other tools measurements more closely. The percentage you see will not change in many games, but may now show higher utilization in some games. See our Performance Monitor FAQ for more info on how we measure.

See our Performance Monitor FAQ for more info on how we measure. Fixed game overview window failing to load if there is an issue loading data for popular or favorite guides.

Big Picture

Fixed 8BitDo controller guide button showing the Xbox logo.

Fixed page shift when scrolling through link buttons on game details page.

Fixed achievement presentation in app activity feed and post-game summary panels.

Fixed spacing of friend icons in "Played Previously" and "On Their Wishlist" sections in app details.

Fixed the user avatar not showing in the header when starting the client in offline mode.

Fixed an issue where selection would be lost when navigating back out of app details and other screens.

Added the percentage of the transfer remaining to the Steam Cloud upload/download text in the library.

General

Added a notification for when a trade is reversed via Trade Protection

Added the ability to filter by Private games in dynamic collections or filtered app views.

Added a Customization tab to game properties. The Customization tab allows users to view and set custom artwork for the game and set a custom sort title that will be used instead of the actual title when sorting games in the library.

Improved presentation of private apps in the client while offline.

Improved robustness of collection storage.

Modified Notification Settings to be clearer about which notifications will show toasts/play sounds when toasts are globally disabled.

Store menu - fixed blur issue for users with GPU acceleration turned off

Store menu - Top Genres should now be more relevant and dynamic

Store menu - added Store Home link

Store menu - Search drop down now marks search results as: in library, on wishlist, in cart, ignored, and excluded by preferences.

Fixed settings window not scrolling to the bottom when displayed at certain resolutions.

Fixed notifications and find-in-page popups intermittently failing to close or focus.

Fixed an issue where screenshots from no longer installed Source mods could cause an error when filtering the "Screenshots and Recordings" page.

Fixed an issue where newly created accounts would show an empty library even after games had been added.

Fixed custom logo images for non-Steam games sometimes not appearing.

Fixed game downloads not starting if user is subscribed to a controller configuration that is not available anymore.

Fixed Steam Deck compatibility and controller compatibility dropdowns in collection filter edit pane not updating if their corresponding filter was removed from the top bar.

Fixed logo positioning tool allowing drag outside of the bounds of the background image and fixed hitching animation.

Fixed an issue with deleting screenshots from the focused screenshot view briefly showing an error and potentially navigating the user away from their screenshots

Fixed friends list window remaining open in Steam overlay when switching between desktop and Big Picture Mode.

Fixed modal dialogs opening behind the window displaying them.

Fixed an issue that could cause library, collections, or shelves to fail to load for some users.

Fixed notifications sometimes failing to display or display with partial content.

Fixed store trailer player not restoring focus on window switch when full screen.

Fixed game info panel not animating open on game details page.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused chat tabs to not contain the name and avatar of the chat participant.

Made layout and functionality improvements to the soundtrack player and soundtrack browser in the desktop overlay.

Removed a setting from Music settings that wasn't hooked up to anything. (I'm just bolding this because I thought it was funny)

Steam Input

Added support for games that use the GameInput API.

Added support for analog activators on d-pad modes for joysticks and trackpads.

Added support for the PDP REALMz Wireless Controller for Switch

Fixed the controller configuration opening as a popup window rather than in the desktop overlay when a game invokes in the in-game API to show the controller configuration screen.

Improved detection of FlyDigi Apex and Vader controllers.

Fixed GameCube controllers getting PlayStation button prompts.

Fixed gamepad input for browser-based games on Windows

Fixed the controller configuration opening in the main Big Picture Mode window instead of the overlay when a game invokes in the in-game API to show the controller configuration screen.

Fixed an issue where editing commands on an input bound to a modeshift could duplicate bindings.

Fixed a case where 8bitdo controllers in Steam mode could have multiple devices show up if Steam Input was disabled globally for a game.

Fixed a case where Xbox and Playstation controllers could be duplicated when Steam Input is enabled.

No longer open Big Picture Mode on Guide button press when guide button chording is disabled in controller settings.

The Steam/Guide buttons on controllers will now toggle the visibility of the desktop overlay.

Speculative fix for rare crash when using gyro modes.

Game Recording

Improved playback of high bitrate recordings

Fixed the player pausing when seeking near the end of a game recording or clip.

Fixed keyboard shortcuts not working in Recordings & Screenshots dialog.

Fixed export failing for lower resolution recordings.

Remote Play

Fixed the guide button bringing Steam to the foreground while streaming from another computer.

Fixed showing the pairing dialog on Linux when the monitor is turned off.

Fixed streaming from computers on other networks.

Reduced stutter when a Remote Play client with many shortcuts becomes available for streaming.

macOS

Added "End of Life" alert for macOS 11 ("Big Sur"). Steam Client support for this version will end on October 15th, 2025 at 10am . See here for additional details.

. See here for additional details. Fixed input on some web views working incorrectly after page loads causing effects like input cursor not displaying and payment dropdown during checkout continuing to have focus after selecting an option.

Linux

Enabled advanced options for the in-game performance overlay for AMD and Nvidia GPUs.

Fixed the 'Browse Local Files' button in 'Game Properties' failing to open the system file browser.

Fixed a rare case where the Big Picture update progress UI would disappear.

Fixed Steam UI scale not updating with system DPI changes in XWayland.

Fixed system display scale not applying in overlay.

Fixed a case where steam would freeze and fail to recover after a process crash.

Fixed an issue with crash dump reporting.

Fixed Steam client failing to reload or showing dialogs unexpectedly after a render process crash.

Store