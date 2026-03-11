Valve says almost 6,000 games made over $100K on Steam last year

News
By published

And "if you have a line on a bunch of RAM, we are in the market and would like to buy it."

Money money money.
(Image credit: Deviantart user Deniszizen)

In a new talk at the Game Developers Conference Valve has shared some Steam data that, among other things, shows a lot of developers are making a lot of money. The March 10 presentation was given by communications lead Kaci Aitchison Boyle and Tom Giardino, who works on the business side of things, and various photographs of the slides shown were shared on BlueSky by GameDeveloper's Chris Kerr (first spotted by PCGN).

The headline stat is that 5,863 games earned more than $100,000 in revenue in 2025 on Steam, with the slide showing steady growth in this regard over the last five years: in 2020, just over 3,000 games earned as much. Obviously a lot of big publisher are included in that figure, but smaller developers are also finding considerable success on the platform.

Article continues below

Valve says more titles are finding success on Steam than ever before, despite concerns of over-saturation on the storefront.

— @kerrblimey.bsky.social (@kerrblimey.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2026-03-11T19:04:21.123Z

The Valve speakers also joke about the current global RAM shortage with regards to the company's upcoming hardware, which is still shown as coming in 2026 despite a recent delay. Attendee Hayden Dingman, once of PC Gamer, has this direct quote: "If you have a line on a bunch of RAM, we are in the market and would like to buy it."

Yes, a lot of games sell a lot of copies on Steam might not be the most shocking news you've ever heard, but it's always fascinating when Valve peels back the curtain and gives us a glimpse of the actual figures. The numbers are always big, just like when Valve went into detail on just how much data the platform is handling: Steam users downloaded 100 exabytes of games in 2025, and are averaging 274 petabytes of installs and updates every day.

2026 gamesBest PC gamesFree PC gamesBest FPS gamesBest RPGsBest co-op games

2026 games: All the upcoming games
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together

TOPICS
Rich Stanton
Rich Stanton
Senior Editor

Rich is a games journalist with 15 years' experience, beginning his career on Edge magazine before working for a wide range of outlets, including Ars Technica, Eurogamer, GamesRadar+, Gamespot, the Guardian, IGN, the New Statesman, Polygon, and Vice. He was the editor of Kotaku UK, the UK arm of Kotaku, for three years before joining PC Gamer. He is the author of a Brief History of Video Games, a full history of the medium, which the Midwest Book Review described as "[a] must-read for serious minded game historians and curious video game connoisseurs alike."

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.