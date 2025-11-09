On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2025 games that are launching this year.

Service With A Shotgun

Service With A Shotgun | Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 7

Developer:‌ Nolyn Vansyckle

Service With A Shotgun is an old school shooter spliced with a visual novel. As clerk for a dusty ol' convenience store, it's your job to converse with the many and various customers who, despite an ongoing zombie apocalypse, still patronize your store. Where the zombies are concerned, that's where the shooting comes in. Occasionally you'll need to fend off waves of these crazies, in a format reminiscent of old light-gun games of yore like Time Crisis. Developer Nolyn Vansyckle cites Urban Myth Dissolution Centre and VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action as some influences, which should give you some idea whether this is for you or not.

The Last Caretaker

The Last Caretaker - Official Early Access Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌

Release:‌ November 7

Developer:‌Channel37 Ltd

I've been curious about The Last Caretaker ever since it appeared at the PC Gaming Show earlier this year, and now it's just hit early access. It's a first-person survival craft outing with a steely hard sci-fi edge: you're a robot tasked with rebooting civilization after an all-engulfing cataclysm. This involves exploring the ocean for resources that can help operate all the various machinery needed for such an onerous task, but there's also some production and automation systems reminiscent of Satisfactory. The Last Caretaker is sitting on nearly a thousand "very positive" Steam reviews, which is an unusually positive result for a new early access game.

The Apothecary of Trubiz

(Image credit: kinjo)

Steam page

Release:‌ November 7

Developers:‌ kinjo, Image Labo



The Apothecary of Trubiz is about prescribing medicines to patients, only there's a huge problem: the guidebook for mixing these potions is written in a foreign language. What follows is a neat—and short—puzzle game about deciphering a text via trial and error based experiments on your patients. I love the muted pixel art, and the concept is pretty unique: the only other translation-centric game I can think of right now is Chants of Sennaar.

Reentry

[Trailer] Reentry - A Space Flight Simulator - YouTube Watch On

Steam page

Release:‌ November 8

Developer:‌ Lyra Creative

Reentry is a realistic space flight sim based on real NASA space programs that's been in early access for a while, but hit 1.0 last week. This is the real deal, designed specifically for space flight enthusiasts while still making some concessions for people who might expect it to feel like a "game". I must confess to feeling completely out of my element writing about this one, but it looks genuinely ambitious, and I love that PC gaming is still the place for hyper-niche affairs like this.

No Players Online

No Players Online - Official Launch Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ November 7

Developer:‌ Beeswax Games

No Players Online is a greatly expanded version of a 2019 itch.io gem. It's about exploring an abandoned multiplayer FPS, but you'll also get to navigate a fantasy operating system and web browser where you'll download mysterious old games. Better still, you can also "combine the souls" of these games, resulting in some strange interactive concoctions. This one's definitely tapping into the same sinister melancholy that comes from revisiting the dead zones of once-flourishing MMOs.