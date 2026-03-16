There's a lot of spinning plates any operating system needs to manage—but when things go wrong, smashed crockery is often the least of an end user's concerns. For instance, some Windows 11 users were left considering going full 'bull in a china shop' when the OS seemingly locked them out of their own C: drive.

Those affected are greeted by the blood-pressure raising message “C:\ is not accessible – Access denied," when simply trying to access their own files from the drive. They may also encounter the message by trying to launch Office apps and web browsers, or even just by checking system utilities. It's a major issue, but currently only affecting a very specific population of PC users.

Microsoft says the issue is only affecting Samsung machines, as the issue is likely arising due to the Samsung Galaxy Connect app. Specifically, "The issue has been observed on Samsung Galaxy Book 4 and Samsung Desktop models running Windows 11, versions 24H2 and 25H2."

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That's right: the issue isn't only present in one of the most recent Windows 11 builds, but also the slightly older 24H2 version. Furthermore, the issue doesn't just lock users out of common interactions with the C: drive, but "in some cases, users are also unable to elevate privileges, uninstall updates, or collect logs due to permission failures."

The issue has not been completely fixed yet, but both Microsoft and Samsung have taken action to mitigate the bug. For a start, the Samsung Galaxy Connect app is currently unavailable to download from the Microsoft Store. Samsung has also republished an older, stable version of the app "to stop recurrence on additional devices."

(Image credit: Future)

Those who are currently affected by the issue don't yet have many options as the two massive corporations work on fixes. Microsoft writes, "Recovery options for devices already impacted remain limited, and Samsung continues to evaluate remediation approaches with Microsoft’s support."

Though the issue is limited to Samsung machines, it's still pretty major. Following Windows 10 being put out to pasture last year, Microsoft recently reported that Windows 11 now has one billion users, a figure that's 'up 45% year-over-year.' One billion is far from small potatoes, though we don't yet know exactly how big a chunk of that pie is affected by this issue.