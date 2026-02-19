My favourite thing about Linux gaming will now automagically apply crucial fan patches to your Metal Gear installs, making it even easier than on Windows

Luxtorpeda is chugging along.

Solid Snake, pointing his silenced pistol.
(Image credit: Konami)

There are a lot of things I've enjoyed about switching to Linux, but my second favourite—after the incredible smugness I derive from telling people I've switched to Linux—is Luxtorpeda.

Luxtorpeda is a clever bit of kit that you can set as a compatibility tool for any game you have on Steam. You just install it, head into the Steam settings for whichever game you want to use it with, and switch out Proton for Luxtorpeda. Bish-bash-bosh, done.

(Image credit: Konami)

MGSHDFix, for one, adds custom resolution and ultrawide support, the ability to skip intro logos and other tweaks, and cleans up bugs that Konami still hasn't fixed itself (and seemingly never will, given that the most recent big update was supposedly the final one).

MGSM2Fix, meanwhile, adds proper widescreen support to MGS1. Yes, you can stretch out the game by default, but it looks terrible and makes Snake look like that one video of Jair Bolsonaro. MGSM2Fix makes it work properly (though the HUD will still appear stretched).

Oh, and it stops your monitor going to sleep during long cutscenes. Kojima!

Luxtorpeda's been an essential part of playing games for me ever since I moved over to Linux. Now it's an essential part of my Metal Gear experience, too.

