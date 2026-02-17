Unity boss who once called out the 'idiocy' of the metaverse now says his company's new AI tech 'will enable developers to prompt full casual games into existence with natural language only'

Matthew Bromberg says the new Unity AI will be showcased at GDC in March.

A worker installs Unity logo at Unity Technologies booth one day before the China Digital Entertainment Expo &amp; Conference (ChinaJoy) at Shanghai New International Expo Center on August 1, 2019 in Shanghai, China.
(Image credit: Visual China Group via Getty Images)

Just a couple weeks after Google seemingly spooked game company investors with its AI-powered "world model" Project Genie, engine maker Unity says it's chasing the same digital dragon, and that "AI-driven authoring" will be one of its major focuses in 2026.

"At the Game Developer Conference in March, we'll be unveiling the beta of the new upgraded Unity AI, which will enable developers to prompt full casual games into existence with natural language only, native to our platform, so it's simple to move from prototype to finished product," Unity CEO Matthew Bromberg said during Unity's Q4 financial results last week (via Game Developer).

