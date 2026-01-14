UK police apologise to parliament after admitting a major and controversial policy decision was based on AI making stuff up

The force had previously insisted "we do not use AI."

The Chief Constable of West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom has apologised to members of parliament after admitting that a major policing decision had been made "as result of a use of Microsoft Co Pilot [sic]".

The decision was taken in November 2025 to ban fans from the Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv from attending a Europa League match against the Birmingham-based team Aston Villa. It was hugely controversial at the time, with even Prime Minister Keir Starmer questioning the move and calling it "wrong", and MPs have continued digging into why it was made.

"Both ACC O’Hara and I had, up until Friday afternoon, understood that the West Ham match had only been identified through the use of Google [...] I would like to offer my profound apology to the Committee for this error, both on behalf of myself and that of ACC O’Hara."

On 6 January Guildford repeated the police denials. "The summation in the House—it was a question that was asked in the House—was that West Midlands Police may have used AI on this particular occasion," said Guildford. "We do not use AI."

"Another day, another confession from West Midlands Police," said Conservative MP Nick Timothy MP on X. "Despite denials at two separate hearings, it turns out they did use AI to produce their dodgy 'intelligence' dossier. Their account of their conduct in getting Israeli fans banned from Villa Park continues to unravel."

His Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary (HMIC), Sir Andy Cooke, is due to write to the home secretary about the matter later today. That same home secretary is one of those who questioned the initial decision. And rumbling beneath it all is the toxic suggestion of antisemitism being involved in the decision.

The government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, Lord Mann, says: “What on earth were they doing using AI to create an untruth to back their case.” He called on Chief Constable Guildford to resign and for West Midlands Police to be put under special measures by the police inspectorate.

The intelligence report referring to the non-existent match between Maccabi Tel Aviv and West Ham has not been published, though it has been quoted in parliament.

"Early on in the intelligence report, it says: 'The most recent match Maccabi played in the UK was against West Ham in the Europa Conference League on 9 November 2023. This was part of the '23-24 European campaign. It marked Maccabi Tel Aviv’s last competitive appearance on UK soil to date,'" said Lord Mann.

"That is in the intelligence report, but that did not happen. West Ham have never played Maccabi Tel Aviv. On that day, West Ham played Olympiakos of Greece and beat them 1-0. I think Tel Aviv were playing a Ukrainian team somewhere."

The UK government has invested billions in all sorts of AI measures, and is one of those that believes it's going to somehow revolutionise the country and change the way it does everything. It's easy to look at the last year of AI humiliation, or software companies complaining that nobody likes it, and hand-wave the AI boosters away. But an incident like this, where a major political decision was made and parliament was misled as a result, surely has to be some sort of canary in the coal mine.

