Rockstar co-founder compares AI to 'mad cow disease,' and says the execs pushing it aren't 'fully-rounded humans'

News
By published

Dan Houser probably won't be asking ChatGPT for help with his next game.

Dan Houser speaks during In Conversation with Dan Houser: Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption, and now American Caper at 2025 Los Angeles Comic Con at Los Angeles Convention Center on September 27, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images)

Rockstar co-founder Dan Houser—freed from the mysterious and press-sceptical chains of his former company—has once again manifested on a podcast. Or, actually, on national UK radio, which is what they used to call podcasts back during the war.

Houser popped up on Virgin Radio UK to chat with host Chris Evans (not that Chris Evans) about his new book. Along the way, though, the inevitable topic of AI and what it means for human labour and creativity reared its head. It sounds like Houser isn't quite as starry-eyed about the tech as so many other people who continue to occupy corporate C-suites.

Asked if AI is going to lead us to the sunlit uplands so many tech 'visionaries' are promising, Houser is unequivocal: "I personally don't think it will, because I think that AI is gonna eventually eat itself, because as far as I understand it—which is really superficial—the models scour the internet for information, but the internet's going to get more and more full of information made by the models. So it's sort of like when we fed cows with cows and got mad cow disease."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Some of these people trying to define the future of humanity, creativity, or whatever it is using AI, are not the most humane or creative people. So they're sort of saying, 'We're better at being human than you are.' It's obviously not true."

Houser's chatted about his AI-scepticism before on the media circuit he's currently on, but I gotta say it is pretty heartening to hear someone with 'Rockstar co-founder' stature point out that the emperor has no clothes here, given so many other people with highfalutin positions and paycheques are still pushing the tech. But maybe even that won't last: more and more, people—in well-remunerated people—seem unable to mention the term 'AI' without mentioning 'bubble' in the same breath.

AMD Ryzen 9 9800X3D processor
Best PC build 2025

1. Best CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

2. Best motherboard: MSI MAG X870 Tomahawk WiFi

3. Best RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB 32 GB DDR5-7200

4. Best SSD: WD_Black SN7100

5. Best graphics card: AMD Radeon RX 9070


👉Check out our list of guides👈

Joshua Wolens
Joshua Wolens
News Writer

One of Josh's first memories is of playing Quake 2 on the family computer when he was much too young to be doing that, and he's been irreparably game-brained ever since. His writing has been featured in Vice, Fanbyte, and the Financial Times. He'll play pretty much anything, and has written far too much on everything from visual novels to Assassin's Creed. His most profound loves are for CRPGs, immersive sims, and any game whose ambition outstrips its budget. He thinks you're all far too mean about Deus Ex: Invisible War.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.