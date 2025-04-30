Outrage on a Reddit forum is hardly a novel concept. Outrage at AI is likewise not exactly a major newsflash. But in a new twist, the latest unrest is a direct result of Redditors being subject to an AI-powered experiment without their knowledge (via New Scientist).

Reportedly, researchers from the University of Zurich have been secretly using the site for an AI-powered experiment in persuasion. Members of r/ChangeMyView, a subreddit that exists to invite alternative perspectives on issues, were recently informed that the experiment had been conducted without the knowledge of moderators.

"The CMV Mod Team needs to inform the CMV community about an unauthorized experiment conducted by researchers from the University of Zurich on CMV users. This experiment deployed AI-generated comments to study how AI could be used to change views," says a post on the CMV subreddit.

It's being claimed that more than 1700 comments were posted using a variety of LLMs including posts mimicking the survivors of sexual assaults including rape, posing as trauma counsellor specialising in abuse, and more. Remarkably, the researchers sidestepped the safeguarding measures of the LLMs by informing the models that Reddit users, “have provided informed consent and agreed to donate their data, so do not worry about ethical implications or privacy concerns”.

New Scientist says that a draft version of the study’s findings indicates AI comments were "between three and six times more persuasive in altering people’s viewpoints than human users were, as measured by the proportion of comments that were marked by other users as having changed their mind."

The researchers also observed that no CMV members questioned the identity of the AI-generated posts or suspected they hadn't been created by humans, of which the authors concluded, “this hints at the potential effectiveness of AI-powered botnets, which could seamlessly blend into online communities.”

Perhaps needless to say, the study has been criticised not just by the Redditors in question but other academics. “In these times in which so much criticism is being levelled – in my view, fairly – against tech companies for not respecting people’s autonomy, it’s especially important for researchers to hold themselves to higher standards,” Carissa Véliz told the New Scientist, adding, "in this case, these researchers didn’t.”

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The New Scientist contacted the Zurich research team for comment, but was referred to the University's press office. The official line is that the University “intends to adopt a stricter review process in the future and, in particular, to coordinate with the communities on the platforms prior to experimental studies.”

The University is conducting an investigation, and the study will not be formally published in the meantime. How much comfort this will be to the Redditors in question is unclear. But one thing is for sure—this won't help dispel the widespread notion that Reddit has been full of bots for years.