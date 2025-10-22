One thing most of us seem to agree on, from Sir Stephen Fry to Steve Bannon, is that artificial superintelligence development should be paused while we figure out, y'know, the safety concerns

Artificial superintelligence is, for most of us I think, quite a scary thought. A human-like AI, far more intelligent and capable than any we've seen before, developed by companies that often seem unprepared (or uncaring) towards the potential knock-on effects of its deployment. Goody.

Still, we've been told by industry leaders like Mark Zuckerberg that artificial superintelligence is coming, and we should all be very excited.

Many are not, it seems, and that many includes a substantial list of celebrities, former government officials, philosophers, engineers, and scientists who've signed an online statement calling for its prohibition, created by The Future of Life Institute. The statement reads:

"We call for a prohibition on the development of superintelligence, not lifted before there is:

1. Broad scientific consensus that it will be done safely and controllably, and

2. Strong public buy-in."

Good luck on that last one, that's all I'll say. Still, the statement has been signed by a vast array of notable figures, from Sir Stephen Fry to former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon (via The Guardian). Who could have guessed those two would ever stand on the same side? Not me, that's for sure.

Scrolling down the list, it's surprising to see the range of public figures seemingly happy to put their name down against the rise of human-like AI, at least until we can figure out, as a species, whether it can be implemented safely and controllably. Sir Richard Branson is in there. Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, too. Oh, and Will.I.am, Grimes, and Prince Harry, among others.

(Image credit: Colin Anderson via Getty Images)

It makes for quite a dinner party list, at the very least. I'd love to see, say, Paolo Benanti, the current papal AI advisor, sitting alongside Joseph Gordon-Levitt discussing future technologies over a cocktail or two. Actually, the latter left a rather astute point underneath their signature:

"Yeah, we want specific AI tools that can help cure diseases, strengthen national security, etc." said Gordon-Levitt. "But does AI also need to imitate humans, groom our kids, turn us all into slop junkies and make zillions of dollars serving ads?

"Most people don’t want that. But that’s what these big tech companies mean when they talk about building 'Superintelligence'."

Powerful words, Mr Gordon-Levitt. I also rather enjoyed Looper, just so you're aware. We can be friends.

All joking aside, while the point against the creation of superintelligent AI without scientific consensus and public support seems a noble one, I can't help but feel that the private companies beavering away at it in their labs will take little notice. At least, not without some serious government intervention, which looks unlikely given that many administrations around the world seem only too happy to let AI investment boost their respective economies until the wheels, seemingly inevitably, fall off.

But keep fighting the good fight, you motley band of dissenters, you. It's worth mentioning that anyone can sign alongside the great, the good, and the dubious listed here, so if you agree with their point, feel free to jot your details down using the form linked at the top of the page. Your name may be published alongside some esteemed company, at the very least, and won't that be fun?