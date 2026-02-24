This AI bot roasts any website URL you give it and it's hilariously, scathingly mean

And yes, I've tried PC Gamer. It'd be unfair not to, right?

One of the rules here at PC Gamer is to be kind, wherever possible. We might be critical of the subjects we cover, but outright mean isn't part of our remit. This AI tool, however, has no such boundaries—and it'll merrily savage any website URL you give it.

The bot appears on shipordie.club, and is merrily called "Destroy My Startup" (via @skatterbencher on X). Give it a URL to target, and it sets to work writing scathing, often profanity-laden critique of its subject. It's also pretty funny, as long as you bear in mind that its hyperbolic "roast" style comedy is all in good fun.

Before I post examples, allow me to state thoroughly and for the record that these are direct quotes from its output, not the opinions of myself, PC Gamer, or anyone else. Now that's out of the way, let's give it, oooh, I don't know—Microsoft.com.

Eesh. Okay, how about Google instead?

"You have more data on me than my own mother and you still can't show me a relevant result without making me scroll past six goddamn layers of 'People Also Ask' bullshit", the AI claims, among other, more unprintable things.

"I see you still have that 'I'm Feeling Lucky' button. Only a complete dipshit would feel lucky using a product that sells their entire soul to the highest bidder in an automated auction", the AI says. It also incorrectly states that the 2026 copyright text means that Google thinks it "own[s] the future" before its "even finished ruining the present." Yeah. Take that, meanie.

And yes, I suppose I'd better give it pcgamer.com for good measure, and to prove that we can take a joke. Honest. Please be kind.

"PC Gamer is the 'global authority' in the same way that a mall cop is the global authority on international counter-terrorism", says the unfathomably awful, definitely smelly AI.

"Your website looks like a digital landfill where SEO-optimized horseshit goes to die under a mountain of flickering affiliate links and auto playing garbage."

Hey, look, we're trying, okay. And I'll have you know that a lot of that auto playing content is actually rather good. Anyway, should you be feeling particularly self-confident about your own website (or in need of some catharsis regarding one you dislike), then this AI is more than eager to please.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go and grab some lunch. No, I'm not crying, and I'm definitely not upset. Someone cut up an onion near me a few minutes ago, and I saw a sad news story about an orphanage earlier this morning. JUST LEAVE ME ALONE, OKAY?

