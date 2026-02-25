A plague of AI-generated Homer Simpson cover songs is reportedly swamping a popular music file sharing network with the big yellow fella's dulcet tones

"Kids, you tried your best and you failed miserably. The lesson is, never try."

Peer-to-peer file sharing platform Soulseek has an interesting problem: it's reportedly being swamped by AI-generated cover songs featuring the vocal stylings of none other than Homer Simpson.

Soulseek works in a similar way to file sharing programs of old, wherein users choose folders of files to share with the wider network, often containing music (via Vice). Currently, it's said that "well over" 2,000 different Homer cover songs are in circulation thanks to the work of an unknown online prankster, which are then being reshared throughout the platform.

The track titles, artist names and meta data look exactly the same as the actual songs users are looking to download, so a folder full of hard-to-obtain bootlegs may in fact be a collection of exactly such tracks—just with the big yellow dunce layering his AI-generated dulcet tones over the top.

Homer scratches his head in thought in The Simpsons: Hit &amp;amp; Run Fan remake.

(Image credit: Reubs)

Which probably explains why I've missed the meme of AI-generated Homer Simpson tracks worming its way through the internet's hivemind. However, in this case it appears to be mucking up one of the common uses for Soulseek, which is to find and provide access to "rare, underground, and independent music directly from other users' shared folders".

That's according to Vice, anyway, and it's far more hip and current than I could ever hope to be. It all takes me back to the days of Napster, Kazaa, and many other file sharing platforms that you and I definitely did not experiment with in our youth. LinkinParkNumb.exe really should have been a giveaway, shouldn't it?

Andy Edser
Andy Edser
Hardware Writer

Andy built his first gaming PC at the tender age of 12, when IDE cables were a thing and high resolution wasn't—and he hasn't stopped since. Now working as a hardware writer for PC Gamer, Andy spends his time jumping around the world attending product launches and trade shows, all the while reviewing every bit of PC gaming hardware he can get his hands on. You name it, if it's interesting hardware he'll write words about it, with opinions and everything.

