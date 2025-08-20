Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime studio Qzil.la lands in the hotseat after suspected AI usage—though whether it's generative or not is still up in the air

The Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice anime, announced at Gamescom 2025, has found itself landing squarely in the hotseat—as it turns out, the studio brought in by Crunchyroll to produce it, named Qzil.la, might just be using generative AI in their work. Well. Potentially.

Here's the evidence for: As pointed out on Bluesky, Qzil.la's website, when run through a machine translation, reads: "We challenge the conventional wisdom of existing methods, collaborate with partner companies with high technical capabilities, and utilize the latest technologies such as AI to evolve production processes and expressions, thereby bringing about digital disruption in the anime industry."

Digging into the studio's history, others have discovered there've also been similar examples of Qzil.la boasting proudly about its use of AI. Namely, a presentation about how "60% of the animation is being produced using AI" in an upcoming series. I also stumbled into a past collaboration Qzil.la made with Azuki, an NFT project.

The evidence against? First-off, Qzil.la repeatedly emphasises that the Sekiro anime is "fully hand-drawn 2D animation". Which would beat most accusations off at the punch for this anime, at least—though there's wiggle room. Perhaps the base drawings are done by hand, and the in-betweens or backgrounds are 'merely' AI assisted.

Moreover, the series itself has a solid team behind it: Yūji Kaneko is its art director, and he's worked on proper series like Kill la Kill, My Little Witch Academia, and Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Colour designer Azusa Sasaki has credits on Sword Art Online and Zombieland Saga. Cinematographer Keisuke Nozawa crops up in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners and multiple Pokémon movies.

In other words, there are industry professionals here, and I'm not super sold on the idea they'd hitch their wagon to a monstrously unpopular practice off the cuff. It's possible, mind, it just seems unlikely.

While I think the "for" column is looking stacked, I want to urge some caution: It's likely Qzil.la's shin-deep in all sorts of techno-bubbles, and you can feel however you want about that. I just think you should be getting accurately mad.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, there's a slim chance it's just the routine use of non-generative AI tools in animation, which has been normal for years before gen AI took off. Don't blame me, blame the boneheaded naming convention that's got us all talking in circles.

I particularly don't find the frames plucked from the trailer with multiple fingers or weird hands convincing—in animation, in-between frames often look strange. Either because they're "smear" frames, meant to exaggerate movement, or because the animation industry is kinda a hellscape, things are done to tight budgets, and the blink-and-you'll-miss-them moments are the first corners to be cut. As always, what might look like AI could simply just be cheap or bad.

I've contacted Qzil.la directly for comment, and I'll update this article if I receive a response.