There's a Sekiro anime coming to Crunchyroll so I can relive my shame of getting brutalized by Guardian Ape

Sekiro: No Defeat | Official Trailer | Crunchyroll - YouTube Watch On

During today's Opening Night Live showcase at Gamescom 2025, Crunchyroll brought a reveal trailer for an exciting first: FromSoft storytelling is getting an anime treatment with an official adaptation of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Titled Sekiro: No Defeat, the anime will follow "the story of a lord and his retainer—and their quest to restore balance to a nation on the edge," featuring Wolf's quest to aid the Divine Heir in ending the threat of the Interior Ministry. If you aren't familiar with the events of the game, I'll just put it briefly: Things get unpleasant!

The Sekiro: No Defeat reveal trailer shows the same opening duel with Genichiro Ashina that kicked off the game with Wolf's thorough ass-kicking and limb loss. Based on that, it seems like it'll hew fairly closely to in-game events.

"We are taking on the monumental task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production," director Kenichi Kutsuna said in an accompanying press release. "The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the game and those who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it."

On one hand, that's exciting: The animation has some an impressive art style and combat choreography, which should make for some excellent sequences based on Sekiro's boss fights.

On the other, it means I'll probably have to relive how my spirit was thoroughly broken by Guardian Ape when I spent two consecutive hours of pain learning how to finally decapitate it... just so I could watch its health bar refill as it picked up its head to keep on fighting.

It's fine. I respect an anime that can shame me for watching it.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sekiro: No Defeat will air on Crunchyroll sometime in 2026.