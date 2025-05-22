A live-action Elden Ring movie from A24 and Alex Garland is in the works
It's real: Garland is writing and directing it, and George RR Martin is involved.
The rumors about an Elden Ring movie seemed too specific not to be true, and sure enough, Bandai Namco confirmed today that it's working with A24 on a live-action Elden Ring movie.
The film will be written and directed by Alex Garland, best known for Civil War, Annihilation, and Ex Machina. He also wrote the screenplays for 28 Days Later and Dredd.
George RR Martin, who had a hand in Elden Ring's lore, is on board as a producer.
We first heard about the project earlier in May, but the article revealing its existence was taken down and no official announcement was made until now.
Elden Ring co-op spin-off Elden Ring: Nightreign is on the verge of release—it'll be out on May 29. Meanwhile, Garland's latest movie is Warfare, which he wrote and directed with former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza. Reviews are largely positive.
So how do you make an Elden Ring movie? Hop into the comments if you have any good ideas. I suppose I'd go for something surreal and not super concerned with plot like David Lowery's The Green Knight, also an A24 film. I'm not sure that's how I'd expect Garland to approach it, though.
He does, at least, know the games: in a Reddit AMA in April, Garland said he was on a NG+6 run of Shadow of the Erdtree. He also has experience writing for games, including 2010's Enslaved: Odyssey to the West and Ninja Theory's DmC: Devil May Cry.
Good or bad, the Elden Ring movie will probably at least be a spectacle. Hopefully we see a pot with legs.
