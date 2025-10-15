Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch has already been picked up for a second season
The animated series dropped on Tuesday and Season 2 was confirmed on Wednesday.
I'm starting to wish Ubisoft worked as quickly as Netflix.
Here we are a mere one day after Netflix's new animated series Splinter Cell: Deathwatch dropped, and it's already been picked up for a second season. That's fast and, I assume, a good sign that the show's multivision goggles are drawing a lot of eyeballs.
Meanwhile, Ubisoft is giving us nothin'. We're still waiting for a new Splinter Cell game and it's been more than a decade since the last one, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, which was released way back in 2013. And even though Ubisoft has confirmed that it's working on a remake of the original Splinter Cell, we haven't heard hardly anything about it in several years.
I even took the opportunity to ask Splinter Cell: Blacklist director Guillaume Dousse if he could shed some light on the next Splinter Cell game when we chatted last week, but he regretfully said he didn't have "the security clearance" to get us any new info.
Ah well, I tried. Dousse, a longtime fan of the Splinter Cell games, will serve as supervising producer on Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Season 2, as well as direct its first episode, according to an email sent to PC Gamer.
I watched and reviewed the first season of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, and it's good: the lean episodes and brisk pace give the series an efficiency I appreciated. While the show doesn't have as much stealth as I'd have liked, and the absence of Michael Ironside as Sam Fisher is hard to get over, it's still worth a watch. You can read my full review of Splinter Cell: Deathwatch here.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
