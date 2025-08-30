Mortal Kombat 2 got pushed back to May 2026, but not for the reason you probably think

Just a couple months ahead of its original October 24 release date, Mortal Kombat 2 has been delayed to May 15, 2026, as reported by Deadline. However, the delay apparently isn't due to production-related setbacks. According to Deadline, the release date was moved mainly for box office reasons.

By bumping Mortal Kombat 2 back to May, the film may be able to get more attention—and therefore box office cash—during the early summer release window, rather than the more crowded October window it was originally slated for. It's possible there were other factors that contributed to the delay, but it sounds like the main concern was giving the film more box office breathing room.

The May 15, 2026 release date is also closer to the spring release date of the last Mortal Kombat movie, which came out on April 23, 2021. Despite mixed reviews, the 2021 Mortal Kombat was a hit with fans and performed relatively well at the box office, bringing in $84.4 million worldwide.

The sequel stars Karl Urban as washed-up movie star Johnny Cage. We got our first look at Urban's take on the character in the first official trailer for Mortal Kombat 2 back in July. It seems that in this version of his story, Johnny Cage isn't quite as cocky as he normally comes across in the games.

In an interview with IGN earlier this year, Karl Urban commented on this more nuanced take, explaining, "We start him at a very low point. His career is completely in the dumps. He has no self-confidence. He has neglected his martial arts training. And at his lowest point, he gets called up to, essentially, be a warrior that represents the Earthrealm and fight for the very future of humanity. And as I read the script, I found it just such a compelling, interesting, dynamic journey. We start this character in one place, and as an audience, we get to see him evolve and grow."

It's disappointing we'll have to wait several months longer than expected to see that story play out, but it could be a good thing in the long run—the delay probably gives the special effects team a little extra time to perfect all those gory fight scenes.