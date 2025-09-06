Life is Strange is finally getting the streaming TV show treatment a decade after it came out

Life is Strange is officially getting a screen adaptation on Amazon Prime Video, first reported by Variety. The show will retell the story of the first game in the series, which was originally released in 2015 by Don't Nod. It's too early for any casting announcements, but we know who will be writing and producing.

Leading the series is Charlie Covell, who will be the writer, executive producer, and showrunner. You may already be familiar with Covell's work—they also wrote Netflix's Kaos and The End of the F***ing World⁠—Netflix's censorship, not ours⁠—both of which are dripping in dark comedy.

In a statement to Variety, Covell described helming the Life is Strange show as "a huge honor," saying, "I am a massive fan of the game, and I’m thrilled to be working with the incredible teams at Square Enix, Story Kitchen and LuckyChap. I can’t wait to share Max and Chloe’s story with fellow players and new audiences alike."

Along with Covell, the series will also be executive produced by the Story Kitchen team, which is also working on adaptations of Tomb Raider, Split Fiction, and It Takes Two, all at Amazon. Story Kitchen's founder, Dmitri M. Johnson, was also a co-producer on all three Sonic the Hedgehog movies and executive producer on Netflix's Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. Johnson will be an executive producer on the Life is Strange show, along with Story Kitchen's Mike Goldberg and Timothy I. Stevenson.

There's no word yet on when the Life is Strange show will start filming or a release date prediction, but the production team will have their work cut out for them. The Life is Strange series is very narrative-driven, but player choice has an enormous impact on the story, which could make it a challenge to adapt.