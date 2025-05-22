Jason Momoa's videogame movie streak won't end here, he's already in talks to star in Street Fighter alongside 3 other big names

Jason Momoa is "in talks" to star in the 2026 live-action movie adaptation of Street Fighter, as reported by Deadline, alongside a number of other actors who were named in the same article. Momoa's name was accompanied by Noah Centineo, Andrew Koji, and WWE superstar Roman Reigns, who are all apparently in talks of joining the cast.

The movie is being developed by Legendary Pictures, who shared that they had acquired the film and TV rights to Street Fighter in April 2023. Not long after, the first official logo was revealed in May 2024. However, it was indefinitely delayed in March 2025 with no explanation, it was simply removed from the release schedule—which doesn't really bode well if you ask me.

Even though it hasn't been confirmed, having a list of potential actors could mean that the film is starting development rather than continuing its delay. Although this won't mean we'll see a release anywhere near its original March 2026 window, it's a step in the right direction and hopefully means we'll start to see a little more about the film in the near future.

Studio representatives declined to comment on the film's casting, so no information about which characters these actors will play, or any details on the plot, have been given. Before any word of this leaked out, a number of concept trailers started popping up online. Although they're obviously fan-made, they all star Chris Hemsworth, which suggests to me that there's one major actor missing from this current lineup.

It's far too early to speculate who else may crop up in the 2026 Street Fighter movie, but after Jason Momoa and Jack Black's on-screen chemistry in A Minecraft Movie, I wouldn't be surprised if we saw the pair back together again sometime soon. Hopefully we get more information, or at least this information confirmed, which would suggest that the film is starting production and a release over the next year wouldn't be entirely out of the question.