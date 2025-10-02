If you missed Master Chief having sex on Paramount+ now you can see Master Chief having sex on Netflix

Did you miss the Halo TV show when it first came out because it was on Paramount+ and, like, who even subscribes to Paramount+, right?

Well, now you can catch the Halo TV show on Netflix because it's on Netflix, and if you're like me, you probably still subscribe to Netflix even though there's less and less of a reason to still subscribe to Netflix. Right?

The Halo series began in March of 2022, with a second season following in February 2024 and a third season following never because it was canceled. The show didn't really do all that well critically, as far as I can recall: I don't remember anyone saying they liked it much, though I also didn't hear that it was absolutely terrible. Former Halo art director Marcos Lehto stated that he didn't hate the show, but said it was "Not the Halo I made."

The general consensus about the Halo show seemed to be just sort of… eh. But a show being eh is sometimes just the sort of thing I'm in the mood for, and since it's on Netflix, the one subscription I doggedly forget to cancel, it sounds like the perfect thing to stream on a rainy weekend while only half paying attention because I'm also playing Super Video Golf on my Steam Deck.

Besides, I want to see Master Chief have sex because I missed it the first time around.

That was just one of the show's controversies. First, Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 took his helmet off, something that never happened in the game, and then he showed his naked butt. Then he just went and straight-up boned someone. None of that went over all that well among the fandom.

There was so much backlash that Pablo Schreiber, who plays Master Chief, threw the production under the bus by saying he argued against the sex scene, calling it a "huge mistake." Way to have your coworkers' backs, dude. What you could have said was nothing.

The second season was better received than the first, which seemed promising for the future of the show, but Halo was canceled in July of 2024—just at the point that an actual Halo finally appeared on the show called Halo. Will it gain new life on Netflix, maybe even enough that it'll get picked up for more seasons? I doubt it, but you never know: I'll certainly be watching, at least when I look up intermittently from my Steam Deck.