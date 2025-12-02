Hideo Kojima will make furry criminals regret their words and deeds as a mole who is also a cop in Zootopia 2

Hideo Kojima has a new side-hustle: voice acting. Weary of finding new ways to put Norman Reedus in videogames, the Metal Gear and Death Stranding creator is trying life on the other side of the (sort of) camera. He will be a large mole, which is also a name that could be in Metal Gear.

No, really. Per Mantanweb (translated by Automaton), Kojima will serve as the voice of Officer Paul Moledebrandt, the finest and presumably most visually disadvantaged member of the cop shop in the Japanese dub of Zootopia 2. Sure. Why not?

Kojima did not, it seems, have to audition for the role, but was actually asked directly by Disney Animation Studios suit Jared Bush, CCO at the House of Mouse's animation arm. Why? Incredible question. Kojima doesn't say, but I like to hope Bush is just a massive Death Stranding stan.

"I’ve had many cameo appearances in live-action films and games, but this is my first experience dubbing for an animated theatrical film. And it’s from Disney, of all places!" said Kojima. "What’s more, it’s the sequel to my favourite film, Zootopia! On top of that, I received an offer directly from director Jared Bush, so I was extremely honoured and accepted without hesitation."

Putting aside for one second that I do not remotely believe Zootopia is Hideo Kojima's favourite film—though he does call it "the pinnacle of Disney's filmmaking", so what do I know?— he sure does seem genuinely chuffed about being in the sequel.

Kojima reflects on mole crimes. (Image credit: Future)

Anyway, Zootopia 2's Japanese version hits theatres a few days from now, on December 5. "Since I’m usually on the directing side, actually experiencing acting myself taught me a lot." You heard it here first: cop-moles a dead cert for Physint and/or OD.