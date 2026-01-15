Here's our first look at Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider show

Amazon has released the first photo of actor Sophie Turner as Lara Croft alongside the announcement that production of its new Tomb Raider show is underway.

The costume follows the upcoming Tomb Raider remake, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, in straightforwardly recreating Lara's classic '90s look, with the minor tweak that her shorts are black rather than brown. Here's the full photo:

Overall, the reveal seems to have gone better than Netflix's 2018 reveal of Henry Cavill as Geralt. Cavill's makeup and costuming ended up looking respectable in the show, but it was hard to tell that was going to be the case from our first look—that wig sure looked wiggy.

In contrast, Turner's Lara seems to be fairly uncontroversial; not everyone's favorite take on the character, but there's no big upset over it. (In saying that, I do have to exclude X's substantial population of massive losers, who have taken to complaining about the actor's proportions and using Grok to alter the photo in replies to the official Tomb Raider account. Truly wild that this sort of public behavior is now commonplace!)

Alongside Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, the new Tomb Raider show will feature Sigourney Weaver, Jason Isaacs, Martin Bobb-Semple, Jack Bannon, John Heffernan, Bill Paterson, Paterson Joseph, Sasha Luss, Juliette Motamed, Celia Imrie, and August Wittgenstein.

The show is being led by creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge (known for Fleabag), who's working alongside co-showrunner Chad Hodge and director Jonathan Van Tulleken.

A release window for the show hasn't been announced. Maybe sometime next year?