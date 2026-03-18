Tomb Raider Remastered studio denies using generative AI in latest update, says fixes for bugs and 'texture issues' are on the way

Tomb Raider Remastered developer Aspyr has issued a statement saying that its "top priority" is to fix bugs and texture issues in the recently released Challenge Mode update for Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered, but it also denied accusations that the new outfits included in the update were created with generative AI.

The Challenge Mode update went live on March 12, and made an immediate impression of the wrong sort. Negative user reviews came rolling into Steam, as they do, complaining the update 'broke the game' and that the new skins were very sub-par: One reviewer said they "feel cheap and out of place."

Naturally, accusations that the skins were hastily cranked-out AI creations were also plentiful, a fear stoked by remaster lead artist Giovanni Lucca, who wrote on X that he was "not involved in the art direction of this new patch," nor were any other developers from Saber Interactive, which contributed to development.

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Aspyr copped to problems with the update, saying in conventional PR speak that "we hear and appreciate your feedback."

If you'd like to help us prioritize fixes you can report bugs at https://bit.ly/2VboUhI — @aspyr.com (@aspyr.com.bsky.social) 2026-03-18T22:36:01.527Z

"Our top priority is the delivery of a patch that will fix the texture issues and technical bugs," the studio wrote in a message on Bluesky. "In addition, a series of updates are on the way to address a variety of technical issues across all platforms."

At the same time, though, the studio said the claims about AI-generated content are incorrect: "The outfits in the update were created by our team of artists; no AI generated assets were used in the update."

Several replies to the message expressed disbelief in the denial, however, so it's possible this argument will go on for a good while yet.

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Aspyr didn't say whether the promised fixes will also address dissatisfaction with the new outfits, although my impression is that at the very least, it's not a priority. There's also no date on when the update will roll out, but Aspyr said it will provide more details on what it's fixing and when it's happening "as soon as possible."