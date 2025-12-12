Tomb Raider comes to The Game Awards with not just one but two new games: a 're-imagining' and an all-new adventure

After years of waiting, Tomb Raider fans now have not just one but two new games to look forward to: A remake of the 1996 original called Legacy of Atlantis, and a surprise new addition to the series, Tomb Raider: Catalyst.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis promises a "stunning re-imagining" of Lara Croft's first adventure from nearly 30 years ago, with updates graphics and gameplay, and "new surprises that honor the spirit of the original." Narratively at least, the remake seems to be treated as sort of a recollection of years past, which presumably opens the door to previously unseen events and action.

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The announcement also finally gives us our first live look at the "Unified Lara" character design revealed in early 2024, a blend of the OG and her more modern look, last seen in 2018.

This will be the second remake of the original Tomb Raider, following the serviceable but largely unremarkable Tomb Raider: Anniversary. But that was 18 years ago, and I'd say that's more than enough time passed to allow for a new shot at it.

The bigger deal, though, is Tomb Raider: Catalyst. Set in northern India, Catalyst follows Lara on an all-new adventure that takes place in the aftermath of a "mythical cataclysm that has unleashed ancient secrets and awakened mysterious guardian forces." Sounds like it's right up her alley.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Here's a bit more from the press blast:

When the most notorious treasure hunters from around the world descend on the region, Lara races to uncover the truth buried beneath the fractured landscape and stop those who would use its power for their own gain. As the ancient world collides with the present, Lara must decide who to trust among rivals and allies to prevent a catastrophe and protect a secret that could reshape the future.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This has been a long time coming. Crystal Dynamics announced it had a new Tomb Raider in development, using Unreal Engine 5, in April 2022, but it's been almost complete radio silence since aside from that character reveal in 2024. Crystal Dynamics itself has been through a ride ride in the meantime: The Embracer-owned studio has been wrung through three rounds of layoffs in 2025 alone, the most recent just a month ago.

Given all that, it's nice that the studio finally has some good news to share. And it's not too much of a wait, at least for one of them: Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis is coming in 2026 and is up for wishlisting now on Steam, but Lara Croft fans will have to wait a little longer for Catalyst—it's not set to arrive until sometime in 2027.