The '80s and '90s PC games unbelievably still being updated today

The life cycle of a game isn't easy to predict. Some start strong and burn out quickly, others endure for years before slowly fading. Some crash and burn on day one while others are kept alive by players, modders, and community creators long after they might have otherwise slipped away.

A few games, however, have lived on for decades, kept alive not just by passionate fans but by developers who have never thrown in the towel or dusted off their hands and said "done." These games have, against all odds, managed to withstand the test of time. They're still being worked on after 20, 30, even 40(!) years. When we first wrote a version of this list in 2018, all of the games we included had been updated that year. Amazingly, seven years later they're all still alive, even if updates are a bit fewer and farther between.

But almost every entry on this updated list has either been updated in 2025, or in the last couple years, with its development history making us pretty sure they'll still see another patch in the second half of this decade. We've focused on games from the '80s and '90s with interesting and slightly lesser-known histories—it's not a complete list (shout out to Everquest, Dark Age of Camelot, and plenty of other famous games from the late '90s that are still thriving).

Here are the oldest PC games that are still being maintained today.

Klondike

(Image credit: Michael Casteel)

Released: 1984 | Latest update: January 2024

"Developed on a borrowed Lisa using Lisa Pascal, Klondike was one of the first games available for the original Macintosh," writes creator Michael Casteel on his website's history page. It feels silly to debate the semantics of Mac vs. PC in the face of Klondike's place in gaming history with 40 years of support from a sole developer.

The classic take on solitaire has evolved and been rewritten many times over its life. Casteel added color in 1988, animations of the cards moving in 1989, a new random number generator in 1994, additional solitaire games in 1998, high resolution face cards in 2004, replaying of your old games in 2009, resuming games in 2011, handing off in-progress games from iPhones and iPads in 2015, and Apple Silicon support in 2020.

It feels only proper that a game that dates back at least a century would have such a dedicated steward.

NetHack

NetHack from aaaa to Zruty: Episode 1 — What is NetHack? - YouTube Watch On

Released: July 1987 | Latest update: February 16, 2023

Trace NetHack allll the way back, and it's actually an evolution of Hack, circa 1984, itself a derivation of 1980's Rogue. In 1987, a developer named Mike Stephenson wrote his own expanded version of Hack and released it under a new name: NetHack. This major update to the nascent roguelike added a bunch of new classes like Samurai, Valkyrie, and Priest, very basic IBM graphics support, the Excalibur, and much more. You can read old USENET discussions and actually see the origins of NetHack as they played out online in 1987, which is pretty incredible.

More incredible is that the latest update to this game was released in 2023, and there's no sign it will be the last one. NetHack sometimes goes years between updates (the volunteer developers were silent from 2003 until 2015), but it still retains an active playerbase and seems destined to live forever.

Because NetHack is a game built so heavily around random generation, it doesn't really need updates to remain interesting and playable. There's no RPG-esque dialogue to get tired of and no need for new quests, like the MUDs on this list.

Still, it's fun to look at what's been added in recent years. Here are my favorite patch notes from 2018's 3.6.1 update:

Blinded hero or monster who eats a nurse corpse will have blindness cured

Allow taming monkeys and apes with bananas

If you have lycanthropy, eating the class of creature you turn into is considered cannibalism

Vlad the Impaler has been made significantly stronger

3.6.1 was the game's biggest update of the past decade, but 3.6.2 and 3.6.3, released in 2019, also had some good stuff in them:

Vault guards now carry cursed tin whistles, so that the "shrill whistling sound" an escaping player hears has a source

Eating spinach while having sustain ability no longer makes you feel like Popeye

Player can no longer leash unsolid monsters and monsters with no extremities

Flying monsters are no longer generated on the Plane of Water, where they would instantly drown

The best place to play NetHack today is on the server nethack.alt.org, which maintains leaderboards, lets you spectate other active players, and encounter the "bones" of other failed adventurers in your own dungeons. They usually have some pretty good loot—just watch out for the monster that killed them, which will be lurking on the same floor, too.

Gemstone IV

Released: 1988 | Latest update: September 29, 2025

GemStone IV sounds like a sequel, but it's really just the latest iteration of a MUD (Multi-User Dungeon) that's been running since 1988, making it, as far as we can tell, the oldest living MMORPG. And it's seemingly still going strong, with frequent updates adding new stories and places to adventure. Most games this old are community-developed, community-hosted passion projects, but GemStone IV is a remarkable exception, with a dev team still backing it up. While you can sign up for a free trial, GemStone IV has a $15 per month subscription fee and a microtransaction store to boot. You can also pay for a "premium" subscription, which costs $25 on top of the standard fee, and nets you some extra stuff.

PC Gamer's Joshua Wolens spoke to the lead developer of Gemstone IV in August 2025, who has about 40 people working with him to maintain the MUD and keep adding to it. "We want to be able to survive another 35 years," he said.

If you've been a Gemstone IV subscriber since the early days, congratulations: your character is older than the vast majority of the world's videogames. That's pretty cool.

Kingdom of Drakkar

Released: 1989 | Latest update: March 6, 2024

Like most of the oldest living games, Kingdom of Drakkar started life in text. What's less common is that it eventually transformed into a graphical RPG, taking the form it lives in today. Drakkar actually grew out of an even earlier game, the 1984 MUD Realm, but has existed under the Drakkar name since 1989. It absolutely looks like a precursor to Ultima Online, and was playable over Compuserve in the late '80s/early '90s when Ultima was still a single-player RPG series.

Drakkar's creator Brad Lineberger claims they coined the term "massively multiplayer" at MPG-Net, an early '90s web platform that hosted Drakkar and other online RPGs. The game's rights changed hands several times before Lineberger bought it back in the early 2000s. Remarkably, he still works on the game to this day, potentially making Kingdom of Drakkar the oldest living game still run by its original creator. You can download and play it for free.

Genesis

Released: 1989 | Latest update: March October 27, 2025

Genesis is a MUD and fantasy role-playing text adventure. Stretching way back to 1989, before the internet was widely used (or even widely known), Genesis was created by a small team at a university in Sweden. Over the years the in-game world of Genesis grew (like the internet itself) from a single landmass to a massive ocean dotted with continents and smaller islands, including some that let you explore locations from other fantasy worlds like Middle-earth and Forgotten Realms. There are more than 60 different guilds to join, and those guilds have occasionally fought major wars with one another. By the time World of Warcraft arrived to introduce the MMORPG to a massive audience, Genesis had already been around for fifteen years.

I jumped into Genesis when we first made this list in 2018, and ran into several other players in just the tutorial zone. There are members on the forums who've registered in the last few years. Though it's far from a bustling community, it's clearly still attracting new players here and there. And it's still actively updated. In October 2025 the designers made tweaks to magic resistance mechanics and then held a Halloween event.

It's a snap to get started if you want to try it yourself: visit the site, click Play Now, and create a character and password. There's nothing to download: it runs in your browser and there's a Chrome extension, too.

UnReal World

UnReal World official trailer 2016 - YouTube Watch On

Released: 1992 | Latest update: June 27, 2025

UnReal World is a roguelike RPG set in a procedurally generated world based on Finland in the late Iron Age. Players engage in open-ended wilderness survival, crafting, fishing, trapping, hunting, cooking, trading, and can even build their own cabin in the woods: features fairly common in survival games today but completely unheard of 30 years ago. Originally UnReal World was based in high fantasy, with elves and orcs, but over time it's become more grounded in history, though there are still mystical elements to it.

UnReal World been steadily updated since its release in 1992: version 1.0 was written in Turbo Pascal before being rewritten in C, it made the move from DOS to Windows, it slowly became a fully graphical game, and it even made its way to Steam in 2016. You can read a comprehensive history of UnReal World, year by year, on its official site.

Since we originally covered UnReal World in 2018 it's gotten a remarkable number of updates, probably more substantial than any others on this list. Here are just some of the additions since 2018:

actively hunting wandering NPCs, utilizing their kills

new companion commands: butcher, roast, make logs and boards

birch-bark as harvestable material and craftable birch-bark items: shoes, ropes, caps, baskets

improved fire mechanics and its graphical representation

gradual heating up and cooling down of fireplaces and sauna stoves

sauna improvements; make a vasta broom, build a stove, more moody experience

milking reindeers

textilecraft skill; extract fibres and produce yarn

the moon and moonlight effects

snow crust and snow penalties for all the animals

fishing improvements; craftable hooks, usage of baits

water temperature affecting to spoilage rate of the fish caught in nets

hafting spears, axes and shovels - and their separate heads and hafts

bowyer skill

tree species property for big trunks and some assorted timber products

portion based cooking

You can buy it on Steam or download it here to play (and if you enjoy the free version, consider donating to the developer).

Meridian 59

(Image credit: Andrew and Christopher Kirmse)

Released: October 7, 1996 | Latest update: September 2, 2025

"Perhaps the first online game with a 3D engine" according to co-creator Andrew Kirmse, Meridian 59 predates the more famous Ultima Online by more than a year (its first beta form went online in December 1995). The prototypical fantasy RPG has the feeling of a proof of concept for the games that would follow, but that just goes to show how much of a trailblazer it was.

Meridian 59 has changed hands more than any other game on this list: in 1996 it was acquired and published by 3DO, then shut down, then re-released by Near Death Studios in 2002, then returned to the original developers, made open source and released as freeware in 2012. In 2018, the Kirmse brothers launched it on Steam, where it has 10 players online as I type this.

Since it's open source, a number of volunteer developers are still contributing to it, with a major patch seemingly dropping about once a year.

Furcadia

(Image credit: Dragon's Eye Productions)

Released: December 16, 1996 | Last updated: October 2025

Like the more famous Second Life, Furcadia is a longrunning social MMO built around user-generated content, with tools allowing players to create their own art, scripts and whole worlds (aka Dreams) for others to experience. Ever wanted to visit Furabian Nights?

If you count the game's original form as a graphical MUD, Dragonspires, it actually launched in 1994, but it's been soldiering on as Furcadia since '96. In 2016, a few years after a successful Kickstarter to revitalize the game, it was relaunched as Furcadia: The Second Dreaming, which still sees updates and active community events today.

Just look at this adorable freakin' hamster added in recent months. Furcadia is playable in your browser on its official site.

Ultima Online

Released: 1997 | Latest update: October 27, 2025

Ultima Online has a storied history, beginning with perhaps the greatest moment in PC gaming ever (and a Guinness World Record to boot): the assassination of producer Richard Garriott's avatar, the nigh-invulnerable Lord British, during a beta stress test in 1997. The fantasy MMO with a player-driven economy and a heavy focus on PvP drew in more than 100,000 players by 1998 (another Guinness World Record), and over 20 years later it's still being updated with new content and expansions. There's still a small but active community playing on a daily basis.

UO's grand ambitions and complex systems allowed for a lot of exploits and griefing by players, particular when it came to murder and theft, though its expansions added zones where players can't kill one another and did a lot to discourage griefing. There's still great nostalgia for those early, brutal days of back-stabbing and skullduggery, the likes of which have never quite been matched.

Ultima Online celebrated 28 years of operation in September 2025, promising a face-off with the "Dragon Matriarch" near the end of the year with an "all-new dragon mount" the exciting reward for taking her down. And the developers have plans for 2026:

Player vs. Player Combat — evolving combat to be more dynamic and engaging.

— evolving combat to be more dynamic and engaging. Housing — improvements and updates to make your Britannian homes even more special.

— improvements and updates to make your Britannian homes even more special. New Legacy Season 2 — a bold new chapter in the evolution of Ultima Online.

Lord British may have been killable in that one glorious moment, but Ultima Online seemingly isn't.

Utopia

Screenshot from Motherboard

Released: 1998 | Latest update: November 9, 2025

Utopia is a text-based fantasy strategy game where the multiplayer matches, known as Ages, take place over a period of 10-12 real-time weeks. Players manage a province in a kingdom, build it up with farms and guilds, train a military, and vote for a monarch from among the players in their neighbor provinces. Kingdoms war with other kingdoms, and at the end of the Age the largest kingdom wins, the match ends, and the game resets.

Each new Age brings about some changes and updates. Age 113, which kicked off in early November 2025, was dubbed the "Age of Merry Mayhems: where wars meet with large amounts of ale, and no one’s entirely sober. Between flying avians, heavily bearded dwarves mistaken for Santa, and over-eager generals yelling 'just one more massacre before dinner!,' Utopia plunges into the most wonderful time of the year." Each age brings with it loads of balance changes as well as tweaks to core mechanics.

Despite its age, Utopia's development seems quite vibrant: it even has an Android version and an active community wiki. Game updates aren't the only things that have changed Utopia over the years: its ownership has changed as well. A two-man team called Muga Gaming LLC acquired it in 2017 from Jolt Online Gaming, which had bought Utopia from its creator, Mehul Patel, in 2008. While he's no longer involved with the game, Patel did an interview about Utopia as recently as 2024.

Utopia runs in your browser, and you can enlist right here.

Age of Empires 2

Released: September 27, 1999 | Last updated: October 14, 2025

One of the greatest strategy games of all time just barely squeaks onto the list before the '90s come to an end. While the vast majority of this list is dedicated to MMOs that are decades past their heyday, Age of Empires 2 has seen a remarkable second life since the release of its Definitive Edition remaster in 2019.

For six years, it's not only remained popular on Steam, but seen a constant stream of new expansions: Eight in six years, and 13 over the course of its whole life.

In October 2025 Age of Empires 2 got an expansion focsued on Alexander the Great, with a new campaign and three civilizations: the Macedonians, Tracians, and Puru. This RTS may outlive history itself at this point. If you somehow don't already own Age 2, grab it on Steam next time there's a sale.