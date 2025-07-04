You can buy (almost) my entire gaming accessory setup in the early Amazon Prime Day sales

When Amazon Prime Day rolls around, it often makes me really think about what tech I've been using over the last few months, and what I'd recommend should they be on sale.

With early Prime Day deals already coming in, I thought looking around my desk to be a good part of this practice, only to discover almost everything I use day to day is on sale. From headsets to webcams to keyboards, almost all of my favourite gear has tidy discounts right now.

If, for any reason, you've wanted to buy my gaming setup, here are the accessories and components I use every day.

Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed

Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed | 44K DPI | 88 G acceleration | 888 IPS | 95 hours | $149.99 $129.20 at Amazon (save $20.79)

A truly ambidextrous mouse, the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed has two buttons on either side, both of which are replaceable and removable, and this gives the mouse a pretty distinct feel. The Hero 2 sensor is still great over half a year after its launch, and this tidy discount helps an already mouse stand out.

If you have the Logitech G Pro standard mouse, I don't think the Hero 2 sensor is worth the $130 to upgrade. However, if you've been on the lookout for a new mouse, you can do a lot worse than this understated Logitech esports mouse.

The new sensor offers a max DPI of 44K and a max IPS of 888. These are pretty strong figures but wouldn't mean much if it doesn't feel and play right in use. Luckily, in my time with the Logitech G Pro 2 Lightspeed, it's been anything but. It feels great to hold, is super responsive and has a good battery life.

Perhaps one of my least favourite parts of using the mouse is how reliant it is on Logitech G Hub. Luckily, in the months since, I've had fewer and fewer problems with the software. I still wouldn't say it's good, but I no longer think it detracts from the mouse.

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard

8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard (N Edition) | Bluetooth/2.4 GHz / USB Type-C | 200-hour battery life | $99.99 $89.99 at Amazon (save $10)

With a great battery life, a satisfying typing feel and some genuinely useful if initially gimmicky programmable buttons, 8BitDo's Retro Mechanical Keyboard is one of the most unique keebs I've used in some time. It caught my eye with its look and stuck around thanks to its feel and usefulness.



The version of the 8BitDo Retro Mechanical Keyboard I use is the C64 version but, given the choice (and not factoring in nostalgia), I'd recommend the NES-themed version instead. The C64 version has louder more sloped keys and comes with a joystick accessory which you can map buttons onto. I have since packed the joystick back in its box, so that tells you how much use I've gotten out of it.

This one comes with two super buttons, which can be reprogrammed from the keyboard. I use my buttons as a 'begin recording' button and a 'record the last thirty seconds' button, which means I have ended up with far more clips than anticipated over the last few months. This isn't a bad problem to have.

It can connect via Bluetooth, wired, or a 2.4 GHz receiver with a toggle up the top left, and this makes it a solid choice for any setup that requires switching frequently. It also just looks great, with striking theming and some great colour choices.

If you are a bit nostalgic like me, 8BitDo punches well above its price point here.

OBSBot Tiny 2 Lite

Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite | 4K at 30 fps | 1080p at 60 fps | Type-C connection | 1/2-inch CMOS sensor | $179 $159 at Amazon (save $20)

The Tiny 2 Lite not only looks great but is capable of recording 4K quality video at up to 30 fps and has arguably the fastest autofocus I've ever seen. Perhaps my only problem at this price point (and my colleagues can attest to this) is that the AI-led smart tracking feature can sometimes pick up on hands, especially if you talk with them like I do.

Okay, this technically isn't on my desk right now, but that's because I'm currently testing the Emeet Pixy. If it were up to me, and I didn't test hardware for a living, the Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite would be what sits on top of my monitor right now.

Built on a gimbal, it can smartly swing around to track you around an entire room, and it does that with great recording quality and nice snappy software. We have seen it a little cheaper before, but $20 off is still a solid saving on my personal favourite webcam right now.

I gave this little webcam 89% in my Obsbot Tiny 2 Lite review earlier this year, and it managed to secure a spot in our best webcams piece right afterwards.

The one thing worth noting before you buy is that 4K is likely a bit much for most. If you don't think you will actually use it, there are cheaper choices out there. However, the Tiny 2 Lite does shoot great 1080p footage, so swapping between the two resolutions is a decent idea.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 | Wireless | 80-hour battery life | 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth | $199.99 $159.99 at Amazon (save $40)

One of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3's toughest hurdles is its price point. It's hard to ignore all the great headsets available for $200. However, I've been using it for almost two months now and it has replaced more expensive headphones purely down to how easy is to wear and use. A wireless headset with Bluetooth, two different 2.4 Ghz connectors for fast swapping and up to 80 hours of battery life, it sounds good and feels even better to wear.

I gave the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 3 70% just over a month ago. This is because, despite deep sound, great connectivity, and a super comfortable fit, you get features like ANC or a better battery life out of comparably priced headsets.

With $40 off, it becomes a much more reasonable package, and its good parts have meant I've grabbed for it far more than any other headset since. The multiple connectivity modes mean I can swap from using it on my PlayStation 5 to my PC in mere moments, and can quickly swap to my phone for a last-minute Duolingo session.

All of this would mean little if it didn't sound good, but that's not the case. The Stealth 700 Gen 3 takes everything I like about the previous Stealth 700s and makes the sound deeper, more distinct, and more customizable. It is a little light in the bass, but boosting that helped the sound profile feel more distinct.

I also found the headset to be very comfortable, thanks to the cushioned pads on the side and a nice clamping force. I feel like the clamping force may be a bit much for those with a sensitive head, but it feels downright cosy and comforting to me. The mic is okay for its price, and there is a slight finicky nature to updating and connecting the device at the start, but this goes away pretty soon.

All of this contributes to a headset that I'd certainly recommend at its price, even with those caveats, and my continued use is a testament to how much I like it.

NZXT Relay

NZXT Relay headset and Switch Mix | $229.98 $99.98 at NZXT (save $130)

The NZXT Switch Mix is effectively a mixer you add to another set of speakers. It has controls at the bottom and a pressure plate at the top. With this pressure plate, you can put down a set of headphones, which then makes your computer audio come out of the speakers, or take the headset off, to make the audio come out of the headset. If you swap between the two a lot, this is an elegant solution and one of my favourite bits of kit.

I use the NZXT Relay system every day, but should you have a pair of headphones with an aux jack, you can skip picking up the headset alongside it. For $40 though, that headset is a very decent price. Oddly, as the SwitchMix costs $60 and the headset costs $40, it's cheaper to pick them up separately than the headset and SwitchMix bundle, which will set you back $110.

Though I use the NZXT speakers as part of this setup, they are currently sold out (and I'd probably recommend a slightly higher-quality set of speakers anyway).

Notably, the SwitchMix can work on any set of speakers with a 3.5mm jack, so if you have speakers and a pair of headphones, I'd recommend the SwitchMix by itself. It may be expensive for an accessory, but I've used that more than any other volume control over the last year I've spent with the NZXT set.

I don't think I could recommend it unless you're very flush with cash at $130 but, for $60, the SwitchMix is a mighty little accessory.