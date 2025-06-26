Xbox and Meta officially release limited edition black and green Meta Quest 3S bundle

A few days ago we were treated to a sneak peak of the recent collaboration between Xbox and Meta Quest. The Xbox themed virtual reality headset was leaked by a BestBuy employee earlier this week, but now the official news blast is out. This limited edition black and green Meta Quest 3S is now available for purchase on Meta's website, or at Best Buy for folks in the USA, Argos and EE for UK readers.

The headset looks almost exactly how we pictured it, harkening back to the original Xbox design. The matt black finish is highlighted with vibrant green trimmings, which I have to admit do look pretty cool. There's something to a VR setup that's giving Matrix aesthetics, just as long as I don't also have to be held in a weird gooey egg thing while machines harvest my life force. The headset would have to be a little bit cooler before I sign up for that.

The special Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition bundle is going for $400 USD, but includes a bit of extra kit. Alongside the black and green 128 Meta Quest 3S, you also get Meta Touch Plus controllers, and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless controller, and a Meta Quest Elite strap all themed to match.

Alongside the bundled hardware are also a couple of subscriptions to help let you try out some VR games. You get 3 months of Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to try. This will let folks try games like Asgard's Wrath 2, which has been a highlight for VR gamers since its release.

Judging by the included Xbox Wireless controller, this bundle isn't intended to limit folks to VR games on the headset. Instead it looks designed to be used as sort of theatre room replacement, where you can play all your Xbox games from the comfort of your headset. It's also worth noting if you also have GamePass these extra 3 months should stack and give you a bit of extra time on your subscription.

The thing about this bundle I struggle with is you'll never see it when using it. Half the joy of a limited edition fancy looking console or controller is looking down at it and smiling during use. Thinking how it's cool that you have this nifty version of a thing you love that's just a little bit different to what's out there. This is really hard to do while wearing a VR headset.

If you are keen on this collaboration, you might want to get in fast. Stock is said to be super limited for this bundle, so you might want to get in fast. Personally, I'd forgo this and work on getting a full Quest 3 instead. Those heightened specs are well worth the price difference, more so than a black and green colourway.