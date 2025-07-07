The cutest 4K webcam I've ever used has finally dropped below $100 for the first time ever ahead of the Amazon Prime Day deals

Obsbot Meet 2 | 4K 60 fps | half-inch sensor | 40.5 g | $129 $99 at Amazon (save $30)

With a tiny half-inch sensor and a grouping of very cute colorways, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Obsbot Meet 2 couldn't also carry its weight in the recording quality department. You'd be wrong, as this is a genuinely great little webcam with some equally strong software to go alongside it.

There was a time not too long ago where buying a 4K webcam would cost you if not an arm and a leg, then at least the arm and a big toe. The Obsbot Meet 2, among a few others, proves that you no longer need to lose a limb or break open the piggy bank to get high-quality recordings and photos from your PC.

Right now, you can pick up the Obsbot Meet 2 for its lowest-ever price at $99 in the early Amazon Prime Day sales. I reviewed the Obsbot Meet 2 earlier this year, and even then, I was astounded by its very reasonable cost. At $30 off, it truly manages to dip down to 1080p webcam pricing, and looks adorable while doing so.

You simply hook it up to your PC with an included USB-C cable, pop it on a stand, and you're ready to go. One thing worth noting though is that the included stand is simply not very good at all.

My single biggest criticism of the Meet 2 is that a thick cable or wobbly setup will send that webcam hurtling down to the ground. It does have threading at the bottom, so it can hook up to most stands, but I'd recommend picking a dedicated stand or tripod to go alongside it.

All three colors are available at the same price and, after seeing them all in person, I'd personally pick the Aurora Green. It's a striking color and the most unique of the lot.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Not only is the Meet 2 super light, cheap, and easy to set up, but Obsbot's software is also super intuitive to use. It comes with quick options to change some settings and allows a level of fine-tuning, plus a few filters for streamers, and that's it. It's fairly simple and has never failed me once. I can't say the same about most other software for hardware right now.

The Meet 2 comes with a built-in mic, and I'd say it's just okay. It's clear enough to get through a quick meeting, but it's not fit should you want to stream or record videos. As well as this, it's worth considering if a 4K webcam even fits your needs. Many software programs out there can't even support 4K webcams. For most, 4K is a little bit too much, but at under $100, the Meet 2 is even a solid choice should you want it mostly for 1080p recording.

Thanks to its look, quality, and price point, the Obsbot Meet 2 is our current choice for the best 4K webcam, and that's for good reason. At full price, it still somehow feels like a bit of a bargain, so this tidy discount only makes it better.