Valve's Steam Deck dock is still $80, but this dock I bought from Jsaux is great and it's under $20 for Black Friday

Save $11 Jsaux Upgraded Docking Station: was $29.99 now $18.99 at Amazon This is the dock I've got for my own Steam Deck, and it's both inexpensive and great. It's connected to my TV if I want to play games on the big screen, and there are ports for USB and ethernet if needed.



Key specs: HDMI 2.1 | 100Mbps Ethernet | USB 2.0 | 100W Charge for Steam Deck LCD-HB0602

Valve announced three exciting new pieces of new hardware this month, but a new Steam Deck wasn't among them—so you might as well get comfy with your current Deck. Maybe buy it a little home to live in?

Valve's own Steam Deck dock is still $80, but Jsaux's 5-in-1 Steam Deck dock is under $20 for Black Friday for Prime members.

It's the very same Deck dock I use, and I've got zero complaints. It acts as a charging station and connection point to my TV if I want to game on the big screen—though it doesn't come with an HDMI cable, just an output. So I guess that's one complaint.

I also bought a 100 watt charging cable to speed up charging time because I mostly use the Deck undocked, but if you tend to leave yours in the dock I doubt you'll need to do that. The dock is slick, simple, and perfectly sturdy, and you just can't beat that price, especially considering Valve's own dock has only come down by $10 over the past few years.

There is a heftier version of the Jsaux Steam Deck Dock, if you're looking for one with USB 3.0 and more ports, and it's also on sale for Black Friday for under $30.