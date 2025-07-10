These Prime Day board game deals have me fixing to stock up for my next night of tabletop antics

Let's face it: board games are an expensive pastime. When you're not backing Kickstarters and paying through the nose for the latest releases, you're trying to find space to stack them on your shelves without causing some kind of deadly avalanche from which you'll never emerge.

Thankfully, there are a fair few Prime Day board game deals this time around, with a number of discounts on popular games, including some of the more notable videogame tie-ins like Slay the Spire: The Board Game, Frostpunk: The Board Game, and even The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game.

Usually, you have to splurge quite a bit of cash if you want to acquire an official videogame tie-in, and honestly, they can be very hit and miss in terms of their actual quality—most board game fans have been burnt at least once backing a Kickstarter. Mercifully, though, the ones included below are all decent, so I've provided some details about each.

Slay the Spire: The Board Game

Slay the Spire: The Board Game | 1-4 players | 60-90 minutes per Act | $114.99 $100 at Miniature Market (save $14.99)

That's right, the critically-acclaimed roguelike deck-builder is now playable as a board game with up to three friends, letting you scale the Spire in a group. You'll play as a character with unique abilities, crafting your own deck by adding and removing cards, before facing a final boss at the top.

Considering Slay the Spire was already a roguelike deck-builder, the experience translates extremely well as a board game. That iconic formula of acquiring and discarding cards to build a powerful deck, plus randomised encounters as you make your way up the tower itself, amounts to a board game that's fun, addictive, and extremely replayable—perhaps not the best option if you've only just cured your addiction with the original.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – The Adventure Game | 1-4 players | 60-120 mins | $139.99 $92.35 at Amazon (save $47.64)

Yep, turns out there's even more Skyrim. With a similarly branching narrative to the videogame, the Skyrim board game involves two campaigns of three chapters each. You can even save your game and start the second campaign with the same equipment as you ended the first with.

The Skyrim board game is weirdly complex compared to the original, but if you've got a few friends who are fans of The Elder Scrolls series (and can convince them to try it out), you'll likely get a kick out of it. Just like any other Elder Scrolls RPG, you'll get to choose a character and fight through the perils of Skyrim, from Draugr-infested tombs to spider-filled mines, even undertaking choose-your-own-adventure-style quests.

The only caveat I'd give is that since it takes a while to wrap your head around the gameplay systems, and setup is quite long, this really isn't worth trying if you want a quick and easy game.

Frostpunk: The Board Game

Frostpunk: The Board Game | 1-4 players | 120-150 mins | $119.99 $83.49 at Miniature Market (save $36.50)

Based on the award-winning survival city-builder, Frostpunk: The Board Game sees you tussling with tough choices as you try to help your colony survive the new ice age without becoming a despot. Since it has both solo play and co-op, you can even take on the challenge by yourself.

The Frostpunk board game is not for the faint of heart. Its hefty learning curve, setup time, and difficulty all make it a somewhat daunting prospect, not to say anything of its heavy subject matter (trying to desperately help your city survive an icy apocalypse). That said, none of these things should be surprising to anyone who's played the original. Just like that game, if you're willing to invest the time to learn, Frostpunk: The Board Game is a rewarding challenge to undertake, whether it's with friends or by your lonesome.

Dungeons & Dragons Honor among Thieves Monopoly

Dungeons & Dragons Honor among Thieves Monopoly | 2-5 players | 30-60 mins | $34.99 $29.77 at Amazon (save $5.22)

Alright, I know this is technically based around a movie, but D&D and PC gaming are so interlinked you'd be hard pressed to find a gamer who isn't into it. And if you have to drag them away from their machine to play the same game you always play at this time of year, why not make it a more interesting fantasy-themed version?

There's something a little Inception-like about Dungeons & Dragons Honor among Thieves Monopoly—it's a game based on a movie, based on a TTRPG, translated into an entirely different game that doesn't have all that much to do with actual D&D. Still, Monopoly is great if you come from a family who won't try to murder each other each time you play—I, sadly, do not—and this is certainly a more attractive version of the classic than just plain old vanilla capitalism.

Dorfromantik: The Board Game

Dorfromantik: The Board Game | 1-6 players | 30-60 mins | $44.99 $35.99 at Miniature Market (save $9)

If you fancy something simpler and more relaxed, this tile-based tie-in to the Dorfromantik videogame might be perfect for you. Just like the original, you'll build your idyllic settlement tile-by-tile, expanding into beautiful biomes, while also working to fulfil the needs of your villagers.

I've recommended a lot of mayhem and murder up above, but if you're a relaxed board gamer who prefers minimal setup and relaxed vibes, you'd struggle to find a better fit than Dorfromantik. As with a lot of other tile-based games, it's easy to learn and play if you fancy a quick game vs. a multi-hour session. It's also a far cheaper option than the videogame tie-ins above; a good choice if you're not a big fan of endless plastic figurines and extra clutter.

