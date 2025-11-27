The ZX Spectrum is easily one of the most iconic PCs of all time, and it's fondly remembered by British gamers as a 1980s powerhouse. Although long gone, it's far from forgotten, as can be gathered from this Lego Ideas project.

Made by lem.designs, the project is a faithful replica of the ZX Sinclair, all made out of Lego bricks. It won't play any of the classics, but it'll definitely fill you with nostalgia.

The project comes with a total of 2,130 Lego pieces, and a big part of that will go towards the computer itself. The sleek PC looks almost just like the real thing, including a realistic keyboard with keys you can actually press. The keyboard alone accounts for 100 printed tiles, with stuff you're unlikely to find on keyboards of today, including "GOTO," "GOSUB," "LOAD," and "RUN."

In the very corner of the ZX Spectrum, you'll find rainbow stripes, just like on the real thing.

Of course, the ZX Spectrum wouldn't have happened without the man, the myth, the legend, the late Sir Clive Sinclair himself.

Sinclair designed it alongside his team, and the Lego set acknowledges that by including a fitting tribute: a minifigure of Sir Clive Sinclair, wearing his glasses and scarf combo. The set also includes the Sinclair C5 electric vehicle in tiny figure form.

The last bit is not technically a part of the ZX Spectrum itself, but it's what we've all seen in our bedrooms alongside the iconic PC: a retro-style TV. It has a rounded frame and an antenna, which will undoubtedly come as a shock to those born in the 2000s.

Scenes from games of old can be seen inside the screen, including JetPac, Jet Set Willy, and Knightlore. They're interchangeable, so you can pay tribute to whichever game you like best.

This Lego set looks like heaps of fun and a treat for any retro gaming fan, but it's not real yet.

The project needs to gather a whopping 10,000 backers to advance to the next round, so it may never come to pass. But hey, we've seen the ZX Spectrum handle ray tracing, so nothing is impossible—we might get this unique Lego set one day, too.